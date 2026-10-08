U.S. proposes $70,000 fee for international student work programme

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a $70,000 fee for universities seeking to enrol international students..

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a $70,000 fee for universities seeking to enrol international students in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, significantly raising the cost of accessing post-graduation work opportunities.

Under the proposal, colleges and universities would be required to pay $70,000 for each international student they recommend for OPT, while applications for extensions would attract a $30,000 fee.

This represents a significant increase from the current application fee of about $500, which has historically been paid by international students themselves.

Universities face $70,000 OPT fee

The OPT programme allows international students studying in the United States on F-1 visas to temporarily work in jobs directly related to their field of study, typically after graduation.

It has also become an important pathway for foreign graduates seeking to gain US work experience before transitioning to other immigration categories, including the H-1B skilled worker visa.

Under the proposed rule, the financial responsibility for the new OPT fees would shift from students to the colleges and universities recommending them for the programme.

Schools would be required to make the payment before their designated school officials recommend a student for OPT through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) and before the student submits an employment authorisation application to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Without the required payment, DHS said employment authorisation would not be granted.

The proposal could significantly affect international student recruitment, particularly because OPT is a major consideration for foreign students choosing to study in the United States.

Data from the Institute of International Education showed that more than 294,250 international students participated in OPT during the 2024/2025 academic year, accounting for roughly one-quarter of the international student population in the country.

Universities could also face higher costs, particularly institutions that rely heavily on international enrolment and the tuition revenue generated by foreign students.

DHS Seeks Tighter OPT Oversight

DHS said the changes are intended to strengthen oversight of the programme and encourage universities to be more selective when recommending students for OPT.

The department said the higher fees would require foreign students to demonstrate greater value to prospective employers while reducing what the administration describes as unfair competition with American workers.

The proposal also comes amid concerns about fraud within the programme. Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier in 2026 identified more than 10,000 cases of potential fraud associated with OPT.Funds collected through the proposed fees would be paid to the US Treasury.

US Tightens International Student Rules

The proposed OPT fee is the latest in a series of immigration measures introduced by the Trump administration affecting international students and skilled foreign workers in the United States.

In September 2026, the U.S. tightened rules for F-1 students, replacing the long-standing “duration of status” system with fixed admission periods.

Most international students are now limited to a maximum admission period of four years, while the grace period after completing studies or authorised post-completion practical training was reduced from 60 days to 30 days. Students who require additional time for their programmes or OPT may have to apply to USCIS for an extension of stay.

The administration has also targeted the H-1B programme, which is a common route for international graduates seeking to remain in the U.S. after OPT.

In August 2026, the Trump administration proposed a $103,265 fee on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers. The proposal followed other changes, including a wage-weighted selection system that gives higher-paid positions better odds of selection

In January 2025, Nairametrics reported that some U.S. technology workers were calling for the programme to be abolished, arguing that it gives foreign graduates an advantage in the labour market and takes employment opportunities away from American graduates. The programme has remained particularly important because it can provide international graduates with work experience before moving into the H-1B system.