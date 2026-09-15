US tightens F-1 visa rules, introduces four-year admission limit, cuts grace period to 30 days

International students in the United States will face new limits on how long they can remain in the country under their F-1 student status as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) replaces the long-standing “duration of status” system with fixed admission periods from September 15, 2026.

International students in the United States will face new limits on how long they can remain in the country under their F-1 student status as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) replaces the long-standing “duration of status” system with fixed admission periods from September 15, 2026.

The new rules mean students may need to apply for an extension if they require more time to complete their programme, pursue another programme or undertake certain post-completion practical training, Travel Biz reported.

Under the existing system, F-1 students are generally admitted for the “duration of status,” allowing them to remain in the US while maintaining valid student status and completing their authorised programme or practical training.

What they are saying

From September 15, admission will generally be tied to the length of the programme stated on the student’s Form I-20, the Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status.

The maximum admission period for most F-1 students will be four years.

The change could affect students whose programmes take longer than expected due to academic delays, changes in their course of study or other circumstances. Such students may need to obtain an extension of stay through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

One of the most immediate changes for international students will be the reduction in the period they have to leave the US after completing their studies or authorised post-completion practical training.

Under the previous arrangement, F-1 students generally had a 60-day grace period after completing their programme or post-completion OPT.

Students will still be permitted to enter the US up to 30 days before the start of their academic programme.

The new four-year maximum admission period will not apply in the same way to all F-1 students.

International students enrolled in English language programmes will generally have a maximum admission period of 24 months, followed by a 30-day period to leave the US.

Students attending public high schools will generally be limited to 12 months, including school breaks and annual holidays.

What happens if students need more time?

Students who need additional time to complete their existing programme, start another programme or participate in post-completion OPT or STEM OPT may need to apply for an Extension of Stay.

They are expected to first consult their designated school official and obtain an updated Form I-20 containing the required extension recommendation.

The student would then file Form I-539 with USCIS, pay the applicable fee and complete any required biometrics.

Eligible students with an unexpired visa may also leave the US and seek a new admission period when they return. US Customs and Border Protection will determine the applicable period based on the student’s updated SEVIS record, supporting documents and immigration eligibility.

Get up to speed

The latest changes come amid a broader tightening of U.S. immigration and visa policies affecting international travellers and students in 2026.

In January, the U.S. began implementing Presidential Proclamation 10998, which introduced partial visa restrictions on Nigerian nationals. The policy raised concerns among Nigerian students and exchange visitors, prompting the U.S. Mission in Nigeria to clarify in February that Nigerians with valid F-1 and J-1 visas were not affected and could continue their programmes at U.S. colleges and institutions.

The U.S. also changed how visa applications are processed in Nigeria. From August 1, 2026, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja stopped providing routine visa services, with applicants directed to the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos for routine visa processing.

What you should know

The latest F-1 visa changes follow a series of measures introduced by the U.S. to tighten immigration and visa requirements.

In November 2025, the U.S. introduced changes that gave consular officers greater scope to consider an applicant’s health and financial capacity when assessing visa applications. Officers were directed to examine whether applicants and their dependants could afford potential medical expenses without relying on public healthcare.

The directive introduced tighter regulations for international students, exchange visitors, and media representatives, ending the long-standing flexibility of the “duration of status” system.

Under the new proposal, such applicants would be allowed to remain in the U.S. only for the length of their study or exchange program, up to four years, unless they secure an extension through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).