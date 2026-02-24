The United States Mission in Nigeria has clarified that Nigerian students and exchange visitors holding valid F1 and J1 visas will not be affected by the partial visa suspension under Presidential Proclamation 10998.

This statement was released on Monday via the mission’s official X account.

The clarification comes after the January 1, 2026 implementation of the proclamation, which aims to partially suspend certain visa issuances to Nigerian nationals.

What the U.S. Mission said

According to the U.S. Mission Nigeria, Nigerian students and exchange visitors holding valid F1 and J1 visas will not be affected by the new visa suspension and can continue their programmes at U.S. institutions.

“Nigerian students and exchange participants with currently valid F1 and J1 visas are not affected by Presidential Proclamation 10998. Students and exchange participants with visas can continue to contribute to learning, research, and innovation at U.S. colleges and institutions,” they stated

Backstory

Nairametrics reported that Nigeria is among 19 countries listed under a partial suspension of visa issuance by the United States that took effect on January 1, 2026.

The move, announced by the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, follows Presidential Proclamation 10998 titled “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States.”

Under the announcement, the suspension applies to non‑immigrant B‑1 and B‑2 visitor visas, F, M and J student and exchange visitor visas

“Effective January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. EST, in line with Presidential Proclamation 10998 on “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States,” the Department of State is partially suspending visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries – Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Cote D’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe – for nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas and F, M, J student and exchange visitor visas, and all immigrant visas with limited exceptions,” the statement read

Exceptions were allowed for immigrant visas issued to ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran, dual nationals applying with a passport not subject to suspension, Special Immigrant Visas for US government employees, participants in certain major sporting events, and Lawful Permanent Residents.

This follows previous U.S. immigration measures earlier in 2025, including reducing most Nigerian nonimmigrant visas to single-entry, three-month validity, and the addition to a revised travel restriction list.

What this matters

The United States’ partial suspension of visa issuance initially raised concerns among Nigerian students and prospective applicants because it meant that Nigerians outside the United States who did not already hold valid student or exchange visas could face restrictions on obtaining new ones or entering the U.S., potentially disrupting plans to study, do research or participate in exchange programmes.

The clarification is a relief for Nigerian students as it guarantees that those with valid F1 and J1 visas can continue their studies and programmes without interruption. It protects their academic plans and allows them to focus on learning, research, and personal growth in the United States.

What you should know

The United States Mission in Nigeria recently issued a warning that visa overstays by Nigerian travellers could limit future opportunities for other aspiring applicants.

Recent policy updates have introduced stricter visa conditions for Nigerians, following a series of policy updates.

In July 2025, the U.S. Department of State revised its approach to issuing non‑immigrant visas for Nigerians, limiting most new visas to single-entry and three-month validity periods. Previously, Nigerians were often granted multi-entry visas with longer durations, allowing for repeated travel over several years.

Digital screening measures for all visa applicants. Travelers are now required to disclose all social media usernames they have used in the past five years as part of the visa application process.

Alongside these changes, paused immigrant visa processing for Nigeria and about 74 other countries starting January 21, 2026.