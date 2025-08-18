The United States has disclosed that Visa applicants will be required to disclose all social media handles used over the past five years as part of the visa application process.

The directive, highlighted in a notice by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, applies to applicants filling out the DS-160 form, the standard application for non-immigrant visas.

Applicants are required to provide usernames or handles for every social media platform they have used during that period.

What the US Mission said

“Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form.

“Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit. Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”

The measure reflects a global shift toward increased scrutiny of digital footprints as governments weigh online activity in security and immigration decisions.

The requirement was first introduced in 2019 under the Trump administration as part of a broader tightening of U.S. visa vetting procedures, and it has remained in force under the Biden administration. Officials argue that reviewing online activity helps consular officers assess potential security risks and verify an applicant’s identity.

What to know

Nigeria ranks among the top sources of international travelers to the U.S., with strong demand for student, work, and tourist visas.

The country also has one of Africa’s most vibrant social media landscapes, with platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) serving as major hubs for political debate, entrepreneurship, and cultural expression. The mandatory disclosure rule means visa officers will now have a more formalized way to cross-reference applicants’ digital presence against the information provided on forms.

The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny of migration flows into the U.S., particularly after it revised its visa policy for Nigerian nationals, introducing more restrictive terms for most non-immigrant, non-diplomatic visas in July.

Effective immediately, most Nigerian citizens seeking to enter the United States will be issued single-entry visas valid for just three months.

The change marked a significant shift in the U.S. visa reciprocity arrangement with Nigeria and comes as part of a broader effort by the U.S. government to align global visa standards with its immigration and security protocols.

With visa demand in Nigeria consistently outpacing available appointment slots, compliance with the disclosure requirement is expected to become a focal point in ensuring smoother processing for thousands of applicants each year.