The U.S. Department of State has revised its visa policy for Nigerian nationals, introducing more restrictive terms for most non-immigrant, non-diplomatic visas.

Effective immediately, most Nigerian citizens seeking to enter the United States will be issued single-entry visas valid for just three months.

The change, announced Monday, marks a significant shift in the U.S. visa reciprocity arrangement with Nigeria and comes as part of a broader effort by the U.S. government to align global visa standards with its immigration and security protocols.

Visas granted before July 8, 2025, will remain valid for their original duration and conditions, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria confirmed. However, the new policy is expected to impact future travelers significantly, particularly those who rely on multiple-entry permits for business, study, or tourism.

Visa reciprocity, the department explained, is a dynamic process subject to review. “As is standard globally, visa reciprocity is a continuous process and is subject to change at any time,” the statement said, noting that changes may include adjustments to permitted entries and the duration of validity based on evolving bilateral relationships and security assessments.

The revised policy comes amid an ongoing review of how countries meet U.S. security benchmarks in key areas: the issuance of secure travel documents, measures to curb visa overstays, and the sharing of relevant security and criminal data. These criteria, U.S. officials said, are essential to maintaining the integrity of the American immigration system.

“We are working closely with the Government of Nigeria to ensure it meets these global technical and security benchmarks,” the statement noted. While it did not cite specific deficiencies on Nigeria’s part, the U.S. commended Nigerian immigration and security agencies for their continued efforts to meet international best practices.

What to know

Despite the policy tightening, the State Department emphasized that the U.S.-Nigeria relationship remains strong. “The United States values its longstanding relationship with Nigeria and remains committed to expanding our partnership based on mutual respect, shared security priorities, and economic opportunity,” the department said.

The announcement also served as a reminder to Nigerian travelers: visa holders are expected to comply with all terms of their travel authorizations and ensure the accuracy and authenticity of their documents. Violations could affect future visa eligibility.

The U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong people-to-people ties with Nigeria, through educational, business, and cultural exchange programs. Officials pledged to continue engaging with Nigerian authorities to address the remaining challenges to full visa reciprocity.

The most current details on visa requirements and updates are available on the U.S. government’s official visa website, travel.state.gov, where reciprocity schedules for all countries are regularly updated.

This latest move shows the Trump administration’s focus on immigration security and international travel standards, even as it works to maintain diplomatic goodwill with key African partners like Nigeria.