Following the tragic incident that claimed the life of Mr. Obinna Bokolo on June 26, 2025, at Purple Lekki, the management of the mall has now issued an official statement, which was shared via its verified social media platforms.

The statement expresses the company’s condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and outlines the immediate actions taken in response to the unfortunate event.

Nairametrics reproduces the full statement below as shared:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT

On the 26th of June 2025, Mr Obinna Bokolo a hardworking and very responsible Nigerian youth lost his life in an accident at our Mall, Purple Lekki in Lagos Nigeria.

The accident was reported to have occurred at the fifth-level open Car Park of the mall.

Mr Bokolo who was said to have driven his black Toyota car E******U sadly lost his life.

We, at Purple are deeply concerned about this unfortunate incident and remain inconsolable at this regrettable loss.

It is in this regard, that we have stopped at nothing to cooperate with the authorities as they work to unravel the incident with a bid to ensuring effective closure.

We have, by so doing, opened up our operations and ensured that our staff and facility managers, and other allied parts of our operations, work very closely with the authorities in this regard.

We have furthermore reached out to the family of Mr. Bokolo in our bid to not only console them but work with the family, in at least soothing them at this obviously very trying time.

Purple Lekki was built under the strictest conditions of standards, securing all requisite and regulatory approvals needed to operate very safely, a facility of this type.

It has received commendations from well-meaning bodies both locally and internationally on the executed plan of the facility.

Since its opening, we have successfully parked 20,000 cars on the 5th-floor parking lot under the adhered guidelines as prescribed.

However, this unfortunate incident will galvanise a robust restructuring of our facility management structures with the sole aim of eliminating the possibility of a reoccurrence.

We would once again like to send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Mr Obinna Bokolo’s family, even as we state that we thoroughly understand the unbearable nature of this kind of loss.

We would also like to extend our condolences to Nigerian youths who by this incident have lost a strong soldier in its cause.

We seek patience as this is not the time to lay blame but a time for utmost reflection and respect for what Mr Obinna Bokolo lived for, as we allow authorities to do their work.

May God grant Mr Obinna Bokolo eternal rest and may He also grant his family the strength to bear this very painful loss.

Thank you.

Purple Lekki

Nairametrics will provide further updates if and when additional verified information becomes available. Readers are encouraged to respect the privacy of the Bokolo family at this difficult time.