The United States Mission in Nigeria has warned that visa overstays by Nigerian travellers could limit future opportunities for other aspiring applicants.

This is according to a statement by the U.S. Mission Nigeria posted on its official X handle on Monday.

The advisory comes amid broader efforts by U.S. authorities to strengthen compliance with visa rules and protect access for those who travel responsibly.

What the U.S. Mission said

According to the U.S. Mission Nigeria, visa overstays have a negative impact on opportunities for students, business travellers, and families who abide by visa conditions.

“Visa overstays by Nigerian travelers can affect opportunities for their fellow citizens. Strengthening compliance helps protect access for students, business travelers, and families who travel responsibly.”

The Mission also urged the public to report cases of visa fraud to the dedicated units in Abuja and Lagos via the emails AbujaFPU@state.gov and LagosFPU@state.gov.

Backstory

Concerns about visa compliance among Nigerians have been rising for some time, with authorities in both countries emphasising responsible travel behaviour.

In recent years, the U.S. Mission and Nigerian immigration agencies have repeatedly highlighted that overstaying, misuse of visas, and fraud can lead to more stringent visa conditions or even bans on future travel

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) last year also issued a stern advisory, warning Nigerians against the misuse of United States visas and urging all visa holders to comply strictly with visa conditions.

According to the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Akinsola Akinlabi, violations such as overstaying, unauthorized changes in visit purpose, and other breaches of U.S. immigration laws may lead to visa revocation, deportation, or permanent ineligibility for future travel.

He added that Nigerian students must remain enrolled in their programmes, while tourist visas intended for “birth tourism” could be denied

What you should know

Nigerian travelers to the United States are now facing stricter visa conditions following a series of policy updates in recent years.

In July 2025, the U.S. Department of State revised its approach to issuing non‑immigrant visas for Nigerians, limiting most new visas to single-entry and three-month validity periods. Previously, Nigerians were often granted multi-entry visas with longer durations, allowing for repeated travel over several years.

Digital screening measures for all visa applicants. Travelers are now required to disclose all social media usernames they have used in the past five years as part of the visa application process.

Alongside these changes, paused immigrant visa processing for Nigeria and about 74 other countries starting January 21, 2026.

In 2025, U.S. Department of State revoked more than 100,000 foreign visas, more than double the number revoked in 2024.