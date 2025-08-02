The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued a stern advisory, warning Nigerians against the misuse of United States visas, urging all visa holders to strictly comply with the conditions under which their visas were granted.

The warning follows growing concerns raised by the U.S. Government over repeated violations by some Nigerian travelers.

These violations include overstaying, unauthorized changes in the purpose of visit, and other breaches of U.S. immigration laws.

Misuse of U.S. visas under scrutiny

According to the statement issued on Friday in Abuja, the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Akinsola Akinlabi, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), shared concerns raised by the United States Government regarding the misuse of U.S. visas by Nigerians.

“All visa holders are advised to strictly adhere to the purpose stated in their visa applications.

“Applicants are reminded that security screening by U.S. authorities continues beyond initial entry. Any violation of immigration or other laws may result in visa revocation or deportation,” he said.

He emphasized that breaching visa conditions, including overstaying, may attract severe penalties, including removal from the U.S. and permanent ineligibility for future travel.

Call for compliance with immigration laws

The Immigration Service noted that Nigerian students in the U.S. must remain actively enrolled in their academic programs, warning that withdrawal, absenteeism, or change of academic programme without notification may lead to visa cancellation and loss of future eligibility.

According to him, the U.S. remains committed to maintaining a secure and transparent visa process and expects strict compliance from all foreign nationals, including Nigerians.

The advisory further highlighted U.S. efforts to combat “birth tourism.” NIS said consular officers are now instructed to deny tourist visa applications if they believe the primary intent of travel is to give birth in the U.S. to secure citizenship for the child.

Ongoing collaboration with U.S. mission

The Immigration Service stressed the importance of compliance, noting that it continues to work closely with the U.S. Mission in Abuja to ensure Nigeria is not included in any expanded visa restrictions.

It added that compliance with visa regulations is essential to safeguard legitimate travel by Nigerian citizens.

What you should know

The United States had long flagged Nigeria for high rates of visa overstays, unauthorized activities, and non-compliance with visa conditions. These concerns have led to tighter scrutiny of Nigerian applicants during the visa process.

In early 2020, the U.S. government included Nigeria in a list of countries facing immigration restrictions, citing issues like inadequate information-sharing on terrorism suspects, poor identity management systems, and security and compliance gaps

Though the restrictions didn’t completely ban Nigerian travel, they limited access to immigrant visas, affecting permanent residency applications.

Nigerian applicants have faced high rejection rates for U.S. visas in previous years, often due to weak travel history, inadequate proof of funds, or ties to Nigeria, and concerns about intent to return

This made securing tourist, student, and even business visas difficult for many Nigerians.