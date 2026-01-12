The United States Department of State revoked more than 100,000 foreign visas in 2025, setting an all-time record and more than doubling the 40,000 visas withdrawn in 2024.

The figures were disclosed by the State Department following President Donald Trump’s day-one executive order on foreign vetting.

The revocations come amid a broader tightening of U.S. immigration controls, including stricter visa standards and expanded reviews of foreign nationals already holding valid visas.

What they said

According to the State Department, the majority of the revoked visas belonged to business and tourist travelers who overstayed their visas.

The department also confirmed that about 8,000 international students and 2,500 specialized workers lost their legal status in 2025. A department spokesperson said a majority of the students and workers affected had criminal encounters with law enforcement.

Among specialized workers, half of the revocations were linked to drunken driving arrests, 30% were based on assault, battery, or confinement charges, while the remaining 20% were revoked for theft, child abuse, substance abuse and distribution, as well as fraud and embezzlement charges.

The department added that nearly 500 students lost their visas due to drug possession and distribution, while hundreds of foreign workers were stripped of their visas over allegations of child abuse.

What this means for visa applicants

The record number of revocations and expanded vetting measures reflect a tougher U.S. immigration posture, particularly for students, workers, and short-term visitors.

For prospective applicants and current visa holders, the developments underscore the growing importance of compliance with visa conditions, clean legal records, and meeting stricter eligibility standards as U.S. authorities intensify enforcement and continuous monitoring.

What you should know

The latest wave of visa revocations aligns with President Donald Trump’s broader immigration stance, which prioritizes tighter controls and reduced migrant admissions.

Trump has publicly vowed to permanently halt migration from what he describes as “Third World countries” and to reverse admissions made under the Biden administration, arguing that the U.S. immigration system is under severe strain.

Trump has repeatedly said rising migrant inflows are stretching federal and state resources with governments spending more on housing, healthcare, education, and welfare support for noncitizens. He argues that these costs are passed on to taxpayers and reduce funding available for citizens and long-term residents.

He has also pointed to migrant access to public benefits as a major source of economic strain, maintaining that U.S. immigration policy should favor individuals who are financially self-sufficient and able to contribute economically rather than rely on government support.

Early this year, he shared a chart on his Truth Social platform titled Immigrant Welfare Recipient Rates by Country of Origin, covers roughly 114 countries and territories to support claims that migration places sustained pressure on public finances. On the list, 33.3% of Nigerian immigrant households receive some form of public assistance, including food aid and healthcare benefits.