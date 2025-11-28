President Donald Trump has vowed to permanently halt migration from “Third World countries” and roll back admissions made under the Biden administration.

In a lengthy statement posted on his social media platform, Trump said the U.S. immigration system has placed a significant strain on public services and contributed to social and economic challenges in major cities.

Citing census data, he claimed the foreign-born population has reached 53 million and argued that federal and state governments are carrying increased fiscal burdens tied to recent migrant arrivals, assertions that immigration researchers say often oversimplify complex demographic trends.

Trump used his holiday message to criticize former President Biden’s immigration policies, arguing they have fueled rising costs, pressure on infrastructure, and uneven resettlement outcomes. He also pointed to specific states, including Minnesota, as examples of communities he believes are struggling to manage refugee integration, while sharply attacking state and federal Democratic officials.

What Trump said about third-world countries

According to Trump, in an excerpt of his strongly worded statement,

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country.

“I will end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.

“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process. Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation.

“Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for. You won’t be here for long!”

To Trump, the Biden administration’s policies have created what he described as a “deep national strain,” arguing that the surge in migrants has affected public resources, security frameworks, and social systems. However, he did not provide new detailed policy proposals in the statement.

What you should know

Reports say Trump’s renewed immigration push reflects an attempt to consolidate conservative voters ahead of the next election cycle. Immigration remains one of the most polarizing issues in U.S. politics, and recent polls suggest it has climbed to the top of voters’ concerns, particularly among Republicans and right-leaning independents.

Trump’s message follows previous reports of a tragic incident in Washington, where a Virginia National Guard member was killed and another critically injured when a gunman opened fire the day before Thanksgiving.

The slain service member, 20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, had served just over two years. Trump, in a Thanksgiving call to military personnel, described her as “outstanding in every way,” noting that she had volunteered to work during the holiday.

Authorities identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the U.S. in 2021 through a program created after the Biden administration’s military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Officials say the suspect was injured in the exchange of gunfire and remains hospitalized.