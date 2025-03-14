Denmark continues to enforce its regulations for student visa holders from non-EU/EEA countries to prevent the misuse of student residence permits for labor migration.

These measures, which were implemented in previous years, seek to ensure that foreign students are in Denmark primarily for educational purposes rather than to seek employment.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark reports that the government has been addressing concerns about a trend where international students are enrolling in Danish institutions primarily to enter the labor market.

These students often take up low-wage jobs, such as cleaning in hotels or restaurants, instead of focusing on their academic work.

End of automatic work rights for students

As part of the ongoing policy, non-EU/EEA students do not have automatic rights to work in Denmark while holding a student visa. Previously, students could work part-time without additional permissions.

However, under current regulations, students must meet specific conditions to work during their studies.

Restrictions on partners of students

The policy also restricts the ability of spouses or partners of non-EU/EEA students to work in Denmark. Partners of student visa holders are no longer eligible for a work permit based on their relationship with the student.

This regulation aims to prevent non-students from entering Denmark under the guise of accompanying students for work purposes.

Stricter screening to ensure education focus

The Danish Immigration Service continues to conduct rigorous assessments to confirm that students are genuinely pursuing education rather than using their student visas to gain employment.

This screening process is designed to ensure that student visas are not used as a means of entering the labor market.

Study visas for international students in Denmark

Despite these restrictions, Denmark still offers various types of study visas for international students. These options include residence permits for higher education programs, preparatory courses, and PhD programs.

For students admitted to higher education programs, residence permits are issued for the duration of their study program.

Students must demonstrate sufficient financial means (approximately DKK 6,397 per month) and proof of health insurance coverage. They can work up to 20 hours per week during the academic term and full-time during the summer months.

Students enrolled in preparatory courses can receive residence permits for up to two years and are allowed to work 20 hours per week during the academic term.

PhD students in Denmark may work full-time if their PhD is classified as employment or up to 20 hours per week if it is not.

Impact on international students

While the regulations may limit work opportunities for international students, those who are focused on their studies can still benefit from Denmark’s educational offerings.

The regulations, as stated, ensure that Denmark’s educational system remains a priority, while also preventing the exploitation of student visas for labor migration. The government continues to maintain a system that allows genuine students to study while balancing the needs of the labor market.