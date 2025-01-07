The Chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON), Kebbi State Chapter, Muhammad Ambursa, has advised President Bola Tinubu to adopt a cautious approach in implementing local government autonomy nationwide, Channels Television reports.

According to Ambursa, while autonomy has its merits, it could lead to significant financial challenges for many local councils, particularly those with limited revenue sources.

Speaking to journalists at his office in Birnin Kebbi, Ambursa, who also serves as the Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government, noted the unique position of Kebbi State in handling local government autonomy. He attributed this to the proactive measures taken by Governor Nasir Idris, who has consistently ensured that the rights and privileges of local councils are safeguarded.

“Kebbi State has not experienced the severe challenges associated with local government autonomy because of Governor Idris’ unwavering support,” Ambursa said. “However, we must recognize that the financial capacity of local councils varies widely across the country.”

Ambursa pointed out that without the financial support of state governments, some local councils in Kebbi State would struggle to fulfill their obligations. “The concern is that six local government councils in Kebbi will face difficulties paying workers’ salaries if state assistance is withdrawn. Autonomy must be implemented with sensitivity to these realities,” he warned.

The ALGON Chairman cited a recent meeting of local government chairmen in Katsina as an indicator of the broader challenges facing councils in the North-West region. During the meeting, chairmen from Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto states expressed concerns about the sustainability of local government operations under autonomy. Many councils in these states are already grappling with delayed or incomplete salary payments.

Despite these concerns, Ambursa welcomed the nationwide move toward local government autonomy, emphasizing its potential to enhance governance at the grassroots level. “Autonomy has the potential to bring government closer to the people and ensure quicker delivery of services. However, it requires careful planning and a phased approach to address the disparities in financial capacities across councils,” he added.

Ambursa also praised Governor Idris for his commitment to grassroots development and infrastructure improvement. He noted a recent initiative in which funds were disbursed to all 21 local government councils in Kebbi State for the reconstruction of secretariat buildings.

“These secretariats have been transformed into modern edifices, reflecting the governor’s dedication to strengthening local governance and promoting development,” Ambursa noted. He urged other state governors to emulate Kebbi’s model by supporting local councils in ways that ensure both autonomy and sustainability.

As the federal government moves toward the full implementation of local government autonomy, Ambursa’s remarks stressed the importance of balancing independence with financial viability. He called on President Tinubu’s administration to engage stakeholders, assess regional disparities, and develop a framework that supports the unique needs of local councils across the country.

“Autonomy should not be a one-size-fits-all solution,” Ambursa concluded. “It must be tailored to ensure that no council is left behind in delivering critical services to its people.”

Back story

President Tinubu on New Year day said that his administration is in no battle with state governors over the controversial local government autonomy.

“There were gossips that we had disagreements on local government autonomy. No…Nobody wants to take them away from you, but we need collaboration,” the President said when he received Vice President Kashim Shettima and members of the Nigeria Governors Forum, who paid him a New Year homage at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

In July 2024, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment affirming the fiscal autonomy of local governments nationwide.

The apex court ruled that it is unconstitutional for state governors to hold funds allocated for local government administrations. Therefore, local governments must receive direct allocations from the Federation Account, without interference from state governments.

“We will not fight within us. I will drive the change. You control your local governments. You can restore hope by effectively fulfilling what the people expect at the grassroots level.

“There were gossips that we had disagreements on local government autonomy. No. Just drive development at the local government.

“Nobody wants to take them away from you, but we need collaboration. Let’s do it together and ensure Nigeria is better off for it,” Tinubu explained.