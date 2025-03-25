The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned a former National Security Adviser, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, and a former General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Aminu Baba-Kusa, along with two others, over an alleged N33.2 billion fraud.

Their arraignment took place before Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

Dasuki, Aminu Baba-Kusa, and two companies—Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited—were listed as defendants in the case filed by the federal government agency.

The defendants are accused of criminal breach of trust, dishonest release, and receiving various sums of money, totaling N33.2 billion, according to a NAN report.

What Transpired in Court

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the court registrar read the 32-count charge against the defendants, and they all pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, then requested dates for the commencement of the trial.

Counsel for the defendants urged the court to allow their clients to continue enjoying their existing bail, emphasizing that they have never failed to attend court since the case began several years ago.

Atolagbe did not oppose their oral bail application, and the judge approved it.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until July 1 for trial.

Backstory

Dasuki was first arraigned alongside the former Director of Finance and Administration, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Shuaibu Salisu, before Justice Baba-Yusuf on December 14, 2015, on a 19-count charge.

The charges centered on an alleged N15.5 billion fraud but were later amended by the prosecution following the removal of Salisu’s name from the charge.

On May 11, 2018, Dasuki and others were re-arraigned on an amended 32-count charge, alleging criminal breach of trust and dishonest release totaling N33.2 billion.

NAN reports that the prosecution had only called one witness when the case was adjourned indefinitely.

In 2015, the prosecution also instituted two separate cases against Col. Dasuki before Justice Baba-Yusuf, who is now the Chief Judge of the FCT.

In another case marked FCT/HC/CR/42/2015, Dasuki was charged as the second defendant alongside the former Minister of State for Finance, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda.

They are accused of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds amounting to N19.4 billion.

The case was also transferred to Justice Yusuf Halilu by Justice Baba-Yusuf (CJ).

The cases against the ex-NSA chief have suffered numerous adjournments.

Dasuki is a retired Nigerian military officer who served as National Security Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.