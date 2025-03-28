The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, a prominent business executive and socialite, wanted in connection with an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

In a statement released on Friday by Dele Oyewale, head of media and publicity for the EFCC, the anti-graft agency urged the public to provide information regarding Achimugu’s whereabouts.

The EFCC also published her location in Maitam Abuja.

The 51-year-old executive, a native of Kogi State, is accused of facilitating the illicit transfer of funds during the 2023 general elections.

According to multiple reports, Achimugu is suspected of funneling funds to opposition leaders Peter Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Representatives of Atiku Abubakar have strongly denied the allegations. Paul Ibe, a spokesperson for the former vice president, dismissed the claims as “blatant falsehoods designed to serve the political interests of President Tinubu.”

Despite the denials, the EFCC formally issued its wanted notice on Friday, publishing Achimugu’s name and photograph via a post on X(formerly Twitter).

“The public is hereby notified that AISHA SULAIMAN ACHIMUGU is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering,” the statement read. The commission further provided details of Achimugu’s last known address in Maitama, Abuja, and encouraged individuals with relevant information to contact EFCC offices across Nigeria.

A prominent figure in business and industry

Achimugu, a well-known business magnate, serves as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, a consortium comprising several companies across key industries such as engineering, maritime, oil and gas, and information technology.

The 51-year-old business woman, Achimugu attended Federal Government Girls Science School in Abuja before earning a degree in accountancy from the University of Jos in 1998.

She later obtained a master’s degree in business management from the University of Belize and was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Commonwealth University in Belize. Additionally, she received an advanced leadership certification from the Møller Institute at the University of Cambridge.

Beyond her business ventures, Achimugu has been recognized for her contributions to corporate governance and public policy. She has participated in legislative engagements, particularly concerning the Petroleum Industry Bill.

As the investigation unfolds, the EFCC’s declaration signals heightened scrutiny over financial activities surrounding Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly in the aftermath of the contentious 2023 elections.