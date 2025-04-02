The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has approved the recruitment of 34 resident doctors for a seven-year residency training program to improve healthcare delivery in the FCT.

Mr. Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He stated that the 34 doctors would be the first batch of 60 medical professionals approved for residency training in eight specialties within FCT Administration hospitals.

Out of the 34 recruited doctors, five would be assigned to the psychiatric department, four to internal medicine, and one to general surgery. Additionally, there would be one doctor in anesthesiology, eight in family medicine, six in ophthalmology, and nine in obstetrics and gynecology.

“This is the first time such recruitment is being conducted outside the Health Management Board, providing doctors with more opportunities and bringing in more competent hands to enhance healthcare delivery in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” he added.

Recruitment of remaining doctors

The spokesman further mentioned that the remaining 26 doctors would be recruited later by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Civil Service Commission. These doctors would include one for the psychiatric department, four for internal medicine, eight for general surgery, five for anesthesiology, and eight for pediatrics.

What you should know

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has announced that its membership now stands at 11,899.

Representing about 40 percent of Nigerian doctors, the association emphasized that improving incentives and working conditions would encourage more doctors to stay in the country.

Recently, President Bola Tinubu approved the employment of 774 National Health Fellows under an initiative by the Federal Ministry of Health aimed at driving sustained improvements in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“This program is a transformative initiative that underscores my administration’s commitment to harnessing the immense potential of Nigeria’s greatest asset – its young people,” President Tinubu stated.

He further emphasized the program’s goal of cultivating a pipeline of health leaders to drive meaningful, sustained change and innovation within Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“Healthcare is a critical pillar of national development. No country can thrive if its people are unhealthy. An unsustainable health program poses risks, while sustainable development hinges on a robust healthcare system. You are the pillars of this vision, and I am proud to be here with you today,” he added.

Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, stated that the 774 fellows would play a crucial role in revolutionizing Nigeria’s health sector.

He also mentioned that the social movement to improve the health of Nigerians has begun, and positive results are already being witnessed.