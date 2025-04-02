PalmPay, one of Africa’s fastest-growing fintech platforms, today officially launched its new PalmPay Debit Card in partnership with Verve, Africa’s largest domestic card scheme.

This partnership reflects PalmPay and Verve’s shared commitment to driving financial inclusion by expanding access and delivering greater value across the digital payment ecosystem.

With over 35 million users and a network of 1.1 million agents and merchants across Nigeria, PalmPay is building one of the continent’s most dynamic fintech ecosystems. The launch of its debit card represents a key milestone in PalmPay’s transformation from a mobile wallet and agent network into a comprehensive digital financial services provider – offering integrated solutions for payments, savings, credit, insurance, and now, card access.

The PalmPay Debit Card is seamlessly integrated with the PalmPay wallet, combining the convenience of a traditional bank card with the speed and flexibility of a digital platform, and access to PalmPay’s unique financial ecosystem.

Key Features include:

Zero maintenance fees

Easy in-app application and nationwide delivery

Exclusive cashback and merchant rewards

Full wallet integration, including access to high-yield savings (up to 16% APR, paid daily)

Seamless offline and online payments across the Verve network

The card is accepted at all major payment terminals within Nigeria, offering both debit and contactless options. With this launch, PalmPay aims to redefine the everyday banking experience – making it more accessible, reliable, and rewarding.

Alongside the standard debit card, PalmPay is also rolling out PalmPay Premium, a tailored offering for high-volume users. Benefits include:

A dedicated PalmPay Premium Card

Priority customer support

Higher transaction cashbacks and savings interest rates

Exclusive merchant rewards and advanced financial tools

This premium service reinforces PalmPay’s commitment to empower users at every stage of their financial journey – from first-time account holders to high-earning professionals seeking more from their financial tools.

The PalmPay Debit Card was made possible through PalmPay’s strategic partnership with Verve, reinforcing both companies’ shared commitment to inclusive, locally relevant digital banking solutions.

“PalmPay is dedicated to using technology to broaden financial access,” said Chika Nwosu, Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria. “This collaboration enables us to offer secure, widely accepted payment cards integrated with the full power of PalmPay’s ecosystem. Together, we’re reshaping how Nigerians experience digital finance.”

Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director of Verve International, added: “We are proud to partner with PalmPay on this important milestone. Our alliance with PalmPay reflects our shared mission of accelerating financial inclusion and delivering payment innovation that meets the needs of African consumers.”

From zero-fee transfers and high-yield savings to instant credit, insurance, and now cards, PalmPay is building the financial infrastructure of the future – redefining digital banking to be more personalised, comprehensive and accessible to everyone.

About PalmPay

PalmPay is a leading digital bank and fintech platform shaping the future of finance in emerging markets. With a user base of over 35 million and a network of 1.1 million merchants and agents in Africa, PalmPay provides individuals and businesses with the tools they need to send, spend, save, and grow.

Through its intuitive app and its network of mobile money agents, PalmPay offers zero-fee transfers, payments, savings, credit and insurance. For businesses, PalmPay delivers seamless payment solutions, merchant tools, and APIs that support both local MSMEs and global enterprises. With a mission to make finance work better for everyone, PalmPay is building a trusted, accessible, and rewarding ecosystem, empowering users at every stage of their financial journey.

For more information, visit www.palmpay.com