The sale is just the beginning: Hostplus Afrika set to redefine after-sales service at lifescape global

From property ownership to property performance, HOSTPLUS AFRIKA is taking responsibility for what happens after the keys are handed over.In real estate, closing a deal is often regarded as the finish line. For Lifescape Global Investment Limited, it is only the beginning. As the company continues to develop and offer real estate opportunities to investors, […]

From property ownership to property performance, HOSTPLUS AFRIKA is taking responsibility for what happens after the keys are handed over.

In real estate, closing a deal is often regarded as the finish line. For Lifescape Global Investment Limited, it is only the beginning.

As the company continues to develop and offer real estate opportunities to investors, homeowners and subscribers, a new question is taking centre stage: What happens after you buy the property?

This is where HOSTPLUS AFRIKA comes in.

Established as the hospitality and after-sales service arm of Lifescape Global, HOSTPLUS AFRIKA is designed to take responsibility for the services clients may need after acquiring a Lifescape property particularly where the property is intended for rental, short-let, Airbnb or other income-generating purposes.

Beyond Selling Properties

The philosophy is straightforward: owning a property should not mean being left alone to figure out what to do with it.

For many property owners, the real challenge begins after purchase. How do you prepare the property for rental? Who manages guests? Who handles maintenance? How do you market the apartment? How do you manage bookings and occupancy? How do you maintain the property while you are away?

HOSTPLUS AFRIKA is being positioned to provide an organized answer to these questions.

Through its hospitality and property-management services, the company seeks to help subscribers move from property ownership to property utilization.

From Real Estate to Hospitality

The emergence of HOSTPLUS AFRIKA also reflects the changing nature of real estate investment.

A modern property can serve multiple purposes. It can be a home, a rental asset, a short-let apartment or part of an investor’s broader wealth strategy.

HOSTPLUS AFRIKA focuses on the operational side of that equation.

Its responsibilities can include areas such as:

Property and facility management

Short-let and Airbnb management

Guest management and customer experience

Rental management

Property marketing and booking support

Housekeeping and maintenance coordination

Hospitality operations

Support for owners who want their properties professionally managed

The objective is to create a smoother experience for property owners while giving them access to professional support after their purchase.

Lifescape Global’s Promise Doesn’t End at the Point of Sale

The introduction of HOSTPLUS AFRIKA strengthens a broader philosophy within Lifescape Global: the relationship with a client should continue beyond the transaction.

For Lifescape subscribers investing in properties designed for rental or hospitality purposes, after-sales support can be just as important as the acquisition itself.

This creates a more connected ecosystem:

Lifescape Global → Property Development & Investment

HOSTPLUS AFRIKA → Hospitality, Management & After-Sales Service

Together, the two businesses are designed to address different stages of the client’s property journey from acquiring the asset to managing and utilizing it.

HOSTPLUS AFRIKA wants to make sure the relationship doesn’t end when the sale is completed.

Lifescape Global sells the opportunity. HOSTPLUS AFRIKA helps manage what comes after.