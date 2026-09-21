Nigerian Breweries flags off 80th anniversary celebration with nationwide search for shared memories

Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has flagged off activities to mark its 80th anniversary, turning the spotlight away from itself to Nigerians who have shaped its story.

Through its nationwide anniversary campaign “Together, Every Moment,” the company is inviting Nigerians at home and abroad to search their photo albums, family archives, camera rolls and personal memories for moments that show how Nigerian Breweries, its brands, people, investments or its wider impact have been part of their lives, businesses and communities over the last eight decades.

The campaign is built on a simple truth: Nigerian Breweries’ story has never belonged to the company alone. Since its incorporation in 1946, the company has grown alongside Nigeria, becoming part of homes, businesses, communities, celebrations, cultural experiences and everyday moments across generations. Beyond its brands, Nigerian Breweries’ journey has been shaped by farmers, distributors, retailers, suppliers, entrepreneurs, transporters, employees and host communities whose livelihoods have grown alongside the company over the decades.

Somewhere in a Nigerian home, business, farm, market or community is a photograph or video that tells part of this shared history. It may be a wedding, a graduation, a football celebration or a family gathering. It may also be the story of a farmer whose harvest found a market, a retailer who built a thriving business, a distributor who served generations of customers, a supplier who grew alongside the company or a community transformed through partnership and opportunity. And somewhere in that moment, a Nigerian Breweries brand may have been part of the story.

That idea inspired the National Story Collection, a nationwide call for Nigerians to share photographs and videos that capture these connections. Together, the submissions will create a living archive of the moments, people, businesses, livelihoods and experiences that have intersected with Nigerian Breweries over 80 years.

Speaking on the campaign, Thibaut Boidin, Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said:

“An 80th anniversary can easily become a company talking about itself. That would miss the point. Long before our history was captured in corporate archives, it was being lived in Nigerian homes, businesses and communities.

For 80 years, Nigerians have welcomed our brands into their celebrations, friendships, traditions, businesses and everyday lives. Farmers, entrepreneurs, retailers, distributors, suppliers, employees and communities have all played a role in shaping our journey. They have given meaning to our history.

With NB@80, we are inviting Nigerians to bring those moments to life and give them the national stage they deserve. We want to see the photographs, videos and memories that tell the story from their perspective – not simply ours. Because after 80 years, the most meaningful way to celebrate our history is to celebrate the people and moments that made it.

From the submissions received, 80 memories will be selected, with each winner receiving 1 million naira, alongside other prizes. Selected stories will also be featured across the NB@80 campaign, including films, editorial features, social media, outdoor displays, anniversary experiences and the company’s commemorative archive.”

Participation is free. Nigerians can visit www.nbplc.com/80 to upload their memories or on social media using #NigerianBreweriesAt80 #NBAt80 and tag @nigerianbreweriesplc.

Beyond the National Story Collection, NB Plc. will anchor a wider anniversary programme spanning consumer participation, films, media storytelling, cultural experiences and commemorative events, celebrating the people and shared moments that have shaped Nigerian Breweries’ 80-year journey.

After 80 years, Nigerian Breweries is not simply looking back at its history. It is inviting Nigerians to help tell the story of what has been built, shared and experienced together.

Together, Every Moment.