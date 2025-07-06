On Saturday, June 21, 2025, London’s Greenwich Borough Hall became the epicenter of innovation, empowerment, and inclusion as Limitless Without Borders 3.0 (LWB 3.0) successfully hosted over 1,200 attendees, including more than 600 global virtual participants.

Spearheaded by Rukayat Alabi, award-winning career coach, business coach, serial entrepreneur, and CEO of RKY Group, LWB 3.0 exceeded all expectations and reaffirmed its mission to create a thriving, equitable ecosystem for immigrant professionals, founders, and underrepresented talents.

Under the theme “Limitless Impact: Driving Innovation, Inclusion & Excellence,” the event featured high-impact keynote sessions, dynamic panel discussions, and practical workshops that moved beyond inspiration into real action.

A standout moment was the Limitless Launchpad, where emerging entrepreneurs pitched their ideas and receive coaching, technical support, and visibility, serving as a true catalyst for scaling businesses.

Other highlights included:

A dedicated children’s playroom, allowing mums and caregivers to participate fully, a powerful statement on true inclusion.

Three expert-led panel discussions on Career Development, Business Growth, and Wealth-Building.

Hands-on sessions including a CV and Interview Clinic, AI and Tech Transition Masterclass, and Immigration Law Q&A.

Over 15 exhibitors and partner organizations offering immediate networking and collaboration opportunities.

RKY Group, as the headline sponsor, and MonieWorld, as the silver sponsor, played instrumental roles in bringing this vision to life, reinforcing their commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and economic empowerment.

“This wasn’t just an event, it was a movement, a declaration that underrepresented professionals deserve access to power, partnership, and presence,” said Rukayat Alabi. “Seeing so many people gather, both in London and online from across the world, was a testament to the hunger for spaces where inclusion is not just promised but practiced.”

With strong support from mission-aligned brands such as Apply Buddy Ltd, Fikraft Property, Tee Clothiers, Afriex, Bloomelle, Noble Insurance, SE Beauty, RKY Business Hub, LightMega Immigration, and many more, LWB 3.0 built bridges that will continue to create opportunities long after the event.

From the Limitless Launchpad to the inspiring workshops and vibrant networking sessions, LWB 3.0 proved that when community, strategy, and heart come together, boundaries disappear.

As the movement grows, Limitless Without Borders is already setting its sights on an even more impactful 4.0 edition in 2026.

About RKY Group

RKY Group is a multi-award-winning ecosystem dedicated to career transformation, entrepreneurship, and community empowerment. Through its brands, including RKY Careers, Apply Buddy, Limitless Without Borders, and the Immigrant Founders Network, RKY Group continues to bridge gaps and create opportunities for underrepresented professionals and founders globally.