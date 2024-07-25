Thirty-three high achieving Nigerian students have received full scholarships totaling $2.92 million to attend American universities and colleges for the 2024/2025 academic session.

This feat was made possible through the Opportunity Funds Program of the United States Consulate General Lagos that is designed to increase access to U.S. higher education institutions for highly qualified international students who have limited resources to cover upfront costs of attending a university in the United States.

Delivering remarks at a reception in Lagos in honor of the U.S. bound students, Consul General Will Stevens congratulated the scholars on their admission to several outstanding U.S. universities to pursue studies in a diverse range of disciplines. He urged them to take advantage of the opportunities American universities have to offer and become actively involved in the many organizations and clubs that will enrich their experience as international students.

“This Fall, you will join the over 17,000 Nigerian students studying in the United States. You have successfully navigated the daunting U.S. college and university admissions process and we are so excited for your future. You have excelled in Nigeria, and I have no doubt that you will continue that path of academic excellence,” Consul General Stevens told the departing students.

Chigozie Paul Odo, one of the 2023 Opportunity Fund Program scholars, received full funding for a Ph.D. in Chemistry at the University of South Carolina. His doctoral research will focus on immuno-therapy with the goal of contributing to lasting solutions to the treatment of cancer. Odo, who lost his father and sole breadwinner for his family during his second year at university, expressed appreciation to the U.S. government for covering the upfront costs of applying to U.S. universities through the Opportunity Funds Program. “My dream of studying in the United States which seemed impossible is now a reality,” he added.

The 33 departing students — 10 undergraduate and 23 graduate students —will be studying a variety of subjects including biomedical engineering; computer science; mechanical engineering; earth and planetary sciences; organic and medicinal chemistry; civil, construction, & environmental engineering; among others.

Following a competitive selection process, the successful students received financial aid that covered expenses involved in the college application process such as standardized tests, application fees, U.S. visa and SEVIS fees as well as air travel to the United States. EducationUSA advisers worked closely with the students through regularly scheduled meetings, seminars and bootcamps, to assist them throughout the application process.

Through the Opportunity Funds Program, the U.S. Mission is making a commitment to helping talented and determined, economically disadvantaged students have the best possible chance to experience higher education in the United States. Now in its 20th year, the Opportunity Funds Program underscores the importance of educational exchange and the positive impact it has on fostering mutual understanding and strengthening ties between the United States and Nigeria.

According to the latest Institute of International Education Open Doors Report, Nigeria sends more students to American colleges and universities than any other country in Africa and is the seventh largest source worldwide of international students studying in the United States. Over 17,000 Nigerians study at more than 1,000 U.S. colleges and universities.

For more information about EducationUSA, please visit www.educationusa.state.gov

or visit an EducationUSA advising center near you bit.ly/3AQAcgm