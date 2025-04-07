The Nigerian housing sector is experiencing a transformative wave, powered by the dynamic initiatives of AG Mortgage Bank PLC.

On March 26, 2025, the prestigious Classique Event Place in Lagos became the epicentre of this revolution, hosting the ground-breaking “Meet & Greet Lagos Edition” – a convergence of industry titans, key stakeholders, and passionate advocates, all united in a singular mission: to reshape Nigeria’s housing and mortgage landscape.

The atmosphere crackled with anticipation as Mr. Ngozi Anyogu, MD/CEO of AG Mortgage Bank PLC, passionately articulated the driving force behind the event: “Our mission is to bridge the housing gap and empower Nigerians to achieve their dreams of homeownership.”

This powerful declaration resonated deeply, setting the stage for an event that would redefine the very fabric of the industry.

Mr. Simon Ogwu, ED/COO, further amplified the excitement by unveiling a suite of innovative mortgage products, meticulously designed to dismantle the barriers that have historically impeded homeownership. This bold move underscores AG Mortgage Bank’s unwavering commitment to creating diverse and accessible financial pathways for all Nigerians.

Insights That Illuminate, Strategies That Transform:

The event featured a stellar line-up of keynote speakers, each contributing invaluable insights:

Dr. Roland Igbinoba (Pison Homes Limited): Delved into critical market trends and unveiled strategic housing solutions, providing a roadmap for future development.

Mr. Festus Adebayo (Founder, Housing TV Africa): Shared his profound 20-year journey in mortgage financing and advocacy, offering a unique perspective on the sector’s evolution.

Prince Akintoye Adeoye(President REDAN): Celebrated AG Mortgage Bank’s transformative impact, highlighting the institution’s pivotal role in driving positive change.

Heartfelt testimonials from esteemed partners like Rotimi Ojamomoye of Assetrise LTD, Prince Nwakeze, and Rev. Dr. John Amah, among others, painted a vivid picture of AG Mortgage Bank’s tangible impact and solidified its reputation as a trusted ally in the pursuit of homeownership.

Calabar Echoes the Call for Change:

The momentum continued with the “Meet & Greet Calabar Edition,” where Mr. Ngozi Anyogu delivered another compelling keynote address. This event served as a crucial platform for engaging stakeholders, fostering collaborative discussions, and forging strategic partnerships aimed at expanding affordable housing initiatives across the region.

Empowering Women, Building Futures: The ESTIW Project:

AG Mortgage Bank’s commitment extends beyond mortgage financing, encompassing financial inclusion and economic empowerment. On March 29, 2025, the pilot phase of the ambitious ESTIW Project was launched, aiming to empower over 500,000 women nationwide. The pilot alone impacted over 700 women, providing them with critical financial and digital literacy, business management training, healthcare services, and financial empowerment. This initiative is a testament to the bank’s dedication to building stronger, more resilient communities.

A Vision Realized: Inclusion, Innovation, and Homeownership for All:

The “Meet & Greet” events and the ESTIW Project are not mere initiatives; they are catalysts for change, igniting crucial conversations about affordable housing, financial empowerment, and new business opportunities. AG Mortgage Bank is leading the charge, driven by a vision of accessible and affordable housing solutions for every Nigerian.

Through unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and financial empowerment, AG Mortgage Bank is making the dream of homeownership a reality. Together, we are building a future where every Nigerian can call a place their own.

Visit us on our website: www.agmortgagebankplc.com ,info@agmortgagebankplc.com or 08155543000 or 08066534112.