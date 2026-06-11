Most people only encounter companies when they launch a product, announce a result, or make the news. What often goes unseen are the conversations, ideas, decisions, and people shaping those moments behind the scenes. That is the thinking behind VFD Connect, a new platform created by VFD Group to open a wider window into one […]

Most people only encounter companies when they launch a product, announce a result, or make the news.

What often goes unseen are the conversations, ideas, decisions, and people shaping those moments behind the scenes.

That is the thinking behind VFD Connect, a new platform created by VFD Group to open a wider window into one of Nigeria’s most diverse business ecosystems.

Accessible through WhatsApp, VFD Connect is designed as a direct line between the Group and the communities, customers, investors, entrepreneurs, employees, and curious observers who want to understand what is happening across the VFD ecosystem.

At a time when information moves faster than ever and attention spans are increasingly fragmented, VFD Connect aims to simplify one thing: staying informed.

“We realized that people don’t just want announcements anymore,” said Nonso Okpala, VFD’s Group Managing Director. “They want context. They want to understand the stories behind the milestones, the thinking behind the decisions, and the opportunities emerging across the ecosystem.”

For many Nigerians, VFD Group may already be a familiar name. The company has built interests across financial services, technology, real estate, hospitality, investments, and retail technology, creating an ecosystem that touches different parts of everyday life. Yet much of that activity often exists across multiple platforms, brands, and conversations.

VFD Connect seeks to bring those pieces together.

Subscribers receive updates ranging from business milestones and leadership insights to industry trends, product developments, media features, events, and opportunities from across the Group’s portfolio of businesses. The idea is not simply to broadcast information, but to create a space where people can follow the evolution of businesses, ideas, and innovation happening within the ecosystem.

The timing is hardly accidental.

Across Africa, companies are increasingly looking for more direct ways to engage their audiences. Traditional social media platforms remain important, but algorithms often determine what people see and when they see it. WhatsApp, by contrast, remains one of the continent’s most widely used and trusted digital tools.

For VFD, the choice was obvious.

“People already live on WhatsApp,” said Adaure Achumba, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at VFD Group PLC. “Rather than asking audiences to come somewhere new, why not meet them where they already are?”

The channel has quietly grown into a community of more than 1,000 followers, with ambitions to become a trusted destination for business intelligence, ecosystem news, leadership perspectives, and opportunities across the Group.

For investors, it offers a closer look at developments shaping the business. For entrepreneurs, it provides visibility into emerging opportunities and initiatives. For professionals and business leaders, it serves as a window into trends, innovation, and thought leadership. And for the simply curious, it offers a chance to better understand how a modern African investment ecosystem operates.

Perhaps most importantly, VFD Connect reflects a broader shift in how organizations communicate.

The era of one-way corporate communication is fading. Today’s audiences expect access, transparency, and relevance. They want information that feels immediate, useful, and human.

That is ultimately what VFD Connect is attempting to build: not just another corporate channel, but a growing community where people can follow ideas, businesses, opportunities, and stories as they unfold.

Because sometimes the most interesting part of a company is not the headline everyone sees.

It’s everything happening behind it.

To join VFD Connect, scan the barcode to follow the official VFD WhatsApp Channel and turn on notifications to receive updates from across the VFD ecosystem.