In this insightful interview, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Berger Paints Nigeria PLC, Alaba Fagun, highlights how strategic investments, eco-friendly solutions, and commitment to local manufacturing are driving growth, creating value for shareholders, and strengthening Nigeria’s industrial future.Congratulations on the successful conduct of the company’s recent Annual General Meeting (AGM). How does […]

In this insightful interview, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Berger Paints Nigeria PLC, Alaba Fagun, highlights how strategic investments, eco-friendly solutions, and commitment to local manufacturing are driving growth, creating value for shareholders, and strengthening Nigeria’s industrial future.

Congratulations on the successful conduct of the company’s recent Annual General Meeting (AGM). How does Berger Paints contribute to the local economy and community development?

Thank you. At Berger Paints, our contribution extends beyond the production of quality paints. We support the local economy by creating employment opportunities, partnering with local suppliers, and investing in workforce development. We are also committed to community development through initiatives that promote education, environmental sustainability, and social well-being. By fostering responsible business practices and supporting the communities where we operate, we contribute to sustainable economic growth while creating long-term value for stakeholders.

What challenges do companies in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector face?

Some of the major challenges include fluctuations in raw material prices, rising energy costs, and supply chain disruptions. These pressures continue to impact manufacturers across the sector. However, we remain focused on investing in efficient production processes and strengthening supplier relationships to maintain product quality, operational efficiency, and competitive pricing.

Why should investors remain confident in Berger Paints’ long-term growth prospects?

Investors can take confidence from the company’s strong profitability growth, improved cash generation, strengthened equity position, and consistent dividend track record. Berger Paints Nigeria Plc continues to invest in operational capacity, technology, product development, and market expansion initiatives. These investments position the company for sustainable long-term growth and enhanced shareholder value.

What drove the significant increase in earnings per share in 2025?

Earnings per share increased significantly from 211 kobo in 2024 to 542 kobo in 2025, largely because profit after tax rose substantially from ₦610.9 million to ₦1.57 billion. This performance improvement was driven by stronger sales growth, improved gross margins, and enhanced operating performance across the business.

What government policies would help the paint manufacturing industry grow in Nigeria?

Policies that support local manufacturing would significantly strengthen the industry. These include tax incentives, stable electricity supply, and easier access to industrial financing. Support for locally produced goods would also help reduce dependence on imports, strengthen domestic production capacity, and create more employment opportunities for young Nigerians.

How can the government partner with paint manufacturers to support national development?

Government can collaborate more closely with manufacturers through infrastructure projects, housing schemes, and public building maintenance programmes that prioritise locally produced materials. Such partnerships would strengthen domestic industries, stimulate economic growth, deepen industrial development, and promote greater economic self-reliance.

Berger Paints recorded a 20% increase in revenue in 2025. What marketing strategies contributed most significantly to this growth?

Our revenue growth was driven by a combination of sustained brand engagement, targeted marketing campaigns, and strategic partnerships that strengthened our connection with customers across Nigeria. We focused on increasing brand visibility, deepening customer loyalty, and ensuring our products remained top-of-mind in key market segments. By aligning our marketing efforts with customer needs and market trends, we expanded our reach and delivered stronger sales performance despite a challenging business environment.

The company has emphasised enhanced customer engagement as a key strategic priority. What does this mean in practical terms for Berger Paints?

Enhanced customer engagement means creating more meaningful and consistent interactions with our customers across all touchpoints. We are leveraging digital platforms, customer feedback mechanisms, and data-driven insights to better understand customer preferences and deliver more personalised experiences. Our goal is not only to attract new customers but also to strengthen relationships with existing ones by providing superior products, service, and value.

How is Berger Paints using innovation and technology to strengthen its market position?

Innovation and technology are central to our growth strategy. We are increasing investments in digital capabilities and data analytics to improve decision-making, operational efficiency, and responsiveness to market changes. On the product side, we continue to refine our portfolio by prioritising high-demand and profitable categories while exploring innovative solutions that meet evolving customer needs. These initiatives enable us to remain competitive and reinforce our leadership position in the paints industry.

What role did brand visibility and distribution expansion play in Berger Paints’ strong financial performance?

Brand visibility and distribution are critical pillars of our marketing strategy. During the year, we strengthened our market presence through strategic marketing initiatives and expanded distribution channels to ensure greater product availability nationwide. By making our products more accessible and increasing awareness of our brand, we captured new market opportunities, enhanced customer convenience, and drove both revenue growth and profitability.

Looking ahead, what marketing priorities will Berger Paints focus on to sustain growth and shareholder value?

Our focus will remain on product innovation, customer-centric marketing, digital transformation, and expanding our distribution network. We will continue investing in brand-building initiatives that strengthen customer trust and loyalty while using data-driven insights to respond quickly to changing market dynamics. By combining innovation with operational excellence, we are confident in our ability to create sustainable growth, strengthen our market share, and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.