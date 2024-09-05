The University of Minnesota is offering significant financial support to international students through its prestigious Undergraduate Scholarship, also known as the Global Excellence Scholarship.

This initiative, as reported by Scholarship Region, aims to attract top talent from around the world, providing up to $60,000 in funding to help cover educational expenses for deserving students.

Details provide that international students who apply before the specified deadline, November 15th 2024, will be automatically considered for the scholarship.

According to Scholarships AF, “this scholarship offers substance support to outstanding international first-year students and transfer students. The GES awards are also highly competitive and based on academic merit.”

Scholarship Details and Eligibility

This scholarship, as reported, is available to International students applying for undergraduate programs at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

The university is reputed for its broad range of academic disciplines and its comprehensive approach to education. “We are committed to fostering new knowledge and preparing our students to tackle global challenges,” said a university spokesperson.

Applicants must meet several criteria, including:

Being an international student.

Admission into an undergraduate degree program.

Enrolling full-time in the Honors program.

Have exceptional personal skills and academic merit.

A high school transcript and/or GCSE results (if your transcript is not in English, also require a certified translation).

Have a High school certificate or equivalent.

Applicants must hold an offer for a full-time program at the university

For English Language requirements, applicants are mandated to provide evidence of meeting the university of Minnesota’s minimum English language proficiency requirements.

The institution revealed that they accept results from the English Proficiency Tests listed below;

TOEFL, with a test score of 79.

IELTS, with a test score of 6.5 in Writing.

Pearson Test of Academic English, with a test score of 59.

Cambridge Assessment English (CAE), with a test score of 180

Duolingo, with a test score of 110.

Application Process

In order to apply, interested students are urged to:

Apply for admission to the University of Minnesota’s undergraduate programs.

Then upon submission of their application, they will be automatically considered for the scholarship based on an overall assessment.

Candidates are also to maintain their F-1 immigration status to remain eligible for the scholarship.

No separate application is required for the scholarship itself, reports state.

What To Know

For more details about the scholarship and to address any questions, applicants are encouraged to visit the International Student and Scholar Services website.

Here, they can find further information and FAQs to guide them through the process.