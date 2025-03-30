The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Lagos-based businessman and proprietor of Damillionz Takeout, Arokodare Damil Ebenezer, in connection with the shipment of 60 parcels of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, smuggled from the United States into Nigeria.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, announced the arrest in a statement on Sunday, revealing that the 43-year-old suspect was apprehended at the Bay Lounge on Admiralty Way, Lekki, where he allegedly conducts his drug business.

According to Babafemi, the suspect was arrested while expecting to receive his latest consignment.

He explained that NDLEA operatives from the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) unit had earlier intercepted his cargo (seven large cartons of the illicit substance) at a logistics company in Lagos on March 12.

Following his arrest, a search of his residence in Lekki yielded an additional 94 grams of ‘Loud’, a cannabis crusher, and other drug paraphernalia, bringing the total seizure to 32.24 kilograms.

“His arrest followed the seizure of his cargo that arrived in Nigeria in seven big cartons, at a logistics company in Lagos on March 12, by NDLEA operatives in the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation unit.

“After his arrest, he was taken to his Lekki home for a search, during which 94 grams of the same psychoactive substance, cannabis crusher, and other drug paraphernalia were recovered.

“This brings the total weight of the drug seized from him to 32.24 kilograms,” Babafemi explained.

The suspect reportedly confessed to having been involved in drug trafficking since 2017. “In his statement, he claimed he started the illicit drug business in 2017.”

Other drug bursts

In a separate operation, NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, arrested another businessman, identified as Omoruyi Terry, who attempted to smuggle 1,400 pills of tramadol (225mg), weighing 800 grams, to Italy.

The suspect, a frequent traveler and logistics agent based in Italy, was intercepted at the screening point of Terminal 2 while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight.

Babafemi further disclosed that four suspects were arrested in Katsina during a raid in Godai village, Daura LGA, where NDLEA operatives recovered 684 blocks of compressed skunk (423kg) and 86,000 diazepam pills. Three male suspects were caught repackaging the pills, while a female suspect was found with the skunk in her house.

He also noted that NDLEA operatives destroyed 13,198kg of cannabis sativa in Edo forests between March 24 and 28, evacuating 158kg for prosecution. Four plantations were uncovered and destroyed in the Uhen (Ovia North East), Sobe (Owan West), and Amahor (Igueben) forests.

According to the statement, other seizures include: 179 blocks of compressed skunk with a total weight of 77.6kg in Niger state; and 108.5kg of skunk in Enugu.

What you should know

There has been a rising trend of drug bursts by the NDLEA recently. Earlier this month, the agency burst the attempted export of cocaine by an automobile spare parts dealer, Levi Chidiebele Ubodoeze, in Lagos. He was reportedly on his way to Angola.