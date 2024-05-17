The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that the sale of E-tags, which will permit entry into the 24 federal airports across the country, will commence today, May 17, 2024.

This announcement was made in a statement posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of FAAN.

According to the statement, the sale of E-tags aligns with a presidential directive approved in the latest Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which mandates that all users of federal airports across the country must pay tolls at the gates.

“Following the Presidential Directive that all citizens are mandated to pay for E-Tags at all the 24 Federal Airports across the country, we wish to inform the general public that the E-Tags are available for sale from Friday, 17th May, 2024,” the statement read in part.

Furthermore, the statement noted that motorists who do not have E-tags will have the option to pay cash at the access gates before passing.

The statement also provided the locations and contact information for obtaining E-tags at the international airports in Lagos and Abuja.

At Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the public can obtain E-tags at the Office of the Head of Department of Commercial Operations, Terminal 1, 5th floor, or by calling 08033713796 or 08023546030.

At Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, E-tags can be obtained at the HOD Commercial Office at the General Aviation Terminal, or by calling 08034633527 or 08137561615.

What you should know

The FEC meetings held on Monday and Tuesday resulted in the approval of 21 policies and projects aimed at boosting the economy, facilitating investments, and promoting the ease of doing business in the country.

Among these policies, the FEC approved a mandate that all users of federal airports across the country must pay tolls at the gates before gaining access, with no exceptions. This policy will apply to everyone, including the President and Vice President.

According to the X post of Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, that highlighted the approved policies and projects of the last FEC meeting.

“FEC approved that all users of Federal airports all over the country must now pay tolls at the gates. No one is excluded. The President and Vice President of Nigeria will also pay the toll,” part of a post by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, read.

With the FAAN E-tags, motorists can access the gates of federal airports for a year, while those without an E-tag will need to pay cash at the gates to gain entry.

The cost of each tag is not yet known at the time of this report.