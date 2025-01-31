The Federal Government has called for European expertise in the development of the second runway at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, made this appeal during his keynote address at the Eurocham Nigeria 2025 Annual Stakeholders Conference in Lagos on Thursday.

Keyamo, represented by Janet Oputa, his Special Adviser on Service Delivery, emphasized that the Abuja second runway is a critical infrastructure project in the aviation sector that provides opportunities for European investors.

He noted that the government is keen on leveraging European technical know-how and investment to ensure the runway meets global standards.

“The Nigerian aviation sector presents a plethora of opportunities for European investors to drive growth and innovation, The Second Abuja Runway Project is one of these key opportunities. We invite European firms to bring their expertise in delivering world-class infrastructure for this landmark project.”, Keyamo stated.

This appeal comes barely a week after the minister announced that the Federal Government may terminate the N90 billion contract for Abuja International Airport’s second runway following a request by the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), to revise the cost to N532 billion—a figure Keyamo deemed excessive.

Beyond the Abuja second runway, Keyamo highlighted other areas where European collaboration is vital to strengthening Nigeria’s aviation sector.

These include airport infrastructure development, technology-driven sustainability projects like solar-powered airports, and investment in specialized services such as Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. He stressed that these efforts would improve operational efficiency, reduce foreign dependency, and enhance safety and sustainability in the sector.

More insight

The Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, highlighted the significant strides made by the Federal Government under the current administration in transforming Nigeria’s aviation sector, positioning it as a key pillar of the country’s post-reform economic growth.

Among the achievements, he pointed to the improvement of Nigeria’s Cape Town Compliance Index, which rose from 49% to 75.5%. This progress has opened opportunities for Nigerian airlines to expand their fleets, with ongoing efforts to facilitate access to aircraft on dry lease.

Keyamo also noted the launch of a robust consumer protection portal, enhancing passenger experiences and accountability. He discussed the reform of Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA), which have expanded international routes for Nigerian airlines.

Additionally, he emphasized investments in upgrading key airports such as Nnamdi Azikiwe and Murtala Muhammed airports, alongside the construction of Abuja’s second runway.

Public-private partnerships have been central to the strategy, with the concession of five international airports spurring terminal upgrades and infrastructure growth. The proliferation of private airstrips across Nigeria has also contributed to infrastructure development and job creation.

Furthermore, Keyamo highlighted the ongoing development of world-class Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities through partnerships with private operators, reducing reliance on foreign services and generating local employment opportunities.