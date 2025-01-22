Sub-Saharan Africa now accounts for nearly 59% of all terrorism-related deaths globally, despite ongoing efforts by member states to combat the menace.

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Muhammed, disclosed this during a UN Security Council meeting, themed “African-led and development-focused counter-terrorism: strengthening African leadership and implementation of counter-terrorism initiatives.”

Amina Muhammed highlighted the alarming statistics, stating that for three consecutive years, terrorism-related deaths have exceeded 6,000 globally, with Sub-Saharan Africa contributing the majority.

“Africa has tragically remained the epicenter of global terrorism. In all its forms and manifestations, terrorism is the most significant threat to peace, security, and sustainable development across the continent today,” she stated.

She lamented the limited support available to reverse this trend.

Impact on women and families

The Deputy Secretary-General emphasized the devastating impact of terrorism on women and families.

“Terrorists frequently exploit and brutalise women through sexual and gender-based violence, including forced marriages and abductions, causing profound trauma that reverberates through entire communities,” she said.

Muhammed warned that terrorist networks are increasingly pooling resources, finances, fighters, and expertise, while adopting advanced technologies such as unmanned aerial systems.

“Countering terrorism must continue to innovate with an approach that holds the respect for human rights and the rule of law at its core and an outcome that addresses the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism,” she stated.

African-led solutions

The Deputy Secretary-General called for cohesive and coordinated responses from African member states, backed by the international community.

“African member states, with the full backing of the international community, must forge cohesive and conducted responses grounded in the humanitarian development peace nexus and aligned with the guiding principles of the global counter-terrorism strategy,” she stated.

Muhammed urged the implementation of promises made in the “Pact for the Future,” agreed upon by UN member states in September 2024, to address terrorism effectively.

Addressing the drivers of terrorism

She outlined three priority areas, starting with the need to address the drivers of terrorism.

“Terrorism thrives on fragility and feeds off poverty, inequality, and disillusionment. When financing development regresses, when fragile institutions are matched with weak governance, and when women and youth are excluded from decision-making, these conditions create fertile ground for radicalisation and recruitment,” she explained.

Muhammed stressed the importance of building inclusive, resilient, and sustainable societies, referencing the 2030 Agenda and Africa’s 2063 Agenda as roadmaps.

She also noted that regional cooperation is essential for effective counter-terrorism, with the African Union playing a key role. However, solutions must be led and owned by Africans to address terrorism effectively.