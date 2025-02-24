United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that human rights are being “suffocated” globally, condemning leaders who prioritize power and profit over fundamental freedoms.

Speaking at the Human Rights Council, Guterres criticized authoritarian regimes, armed conflicts, and financial systems that undermine human dignity, calling for urgent international action.

In his address, Guterres strongly condemned Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, which marked its third anniversary, and called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants. He also highlighted concerns over Congo’s territorial integrity, urging global leaders to respect sovereignty and prevent further destabilization in the region.

Beyond conflicts, the U.N. chief expressed deep concerns over human rights abuses driven by climate change, artificial intelligence exploitation, and economic systems that prioritize corporate profits over environmental and social protections. He painted a grim picture of a world where fundamental freedoms are being eroded by oppressive regimes and divisive rhetoric.

Haiti’s Crisis and U.N. Security Proposals

Acknowledging the ongoing security and humanitarian crisis in Haiti, Guterres announced plans to propose new measures to the U.N. Security Council aimed at stabilizing the country. With a multinational security support mission already deployed, he emphasized the need for sustained global efforts to restore order, protect citizens, and uphold human rights in the region.

A Dire Warning on Autocracy and Suppression

Guterres did not hold back in criticizing autocratic leaders who stifle opposition and limit civil liberties out of fear of an empowered citizenry. He condemned the demonization of migrants, restrictions on women’s rights, and the misuse of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, to manipulate and harm individuals.

“Human rights are being suffocated by autocrats, crushing opposition because they fear what the truly empowered people would do,” he stated.

“By voices of division and anger who view human rights not as a boon to humanity, but as a barrier to the power, profit, and control they seek.”

U.S. Position on the Human Rights Council

Guterres’ remarks also come amid the shifting stance of the United States regarding the Human Rights Council. While the Biden administration chose not to seek re-election to the 47-member body after its term expired last year, the U.S. position on human rights advocacy remains a subject of debate.

The Human Rights Council, which meets three times annually, commenced its latest session on Monday, with deliberations set to continue until April 4.

As world leaders gather to address pressing issues, Guterres’ speech serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to defend human rights against rising global threats.

With human rights facing increasing pressure, Guterres called on nations to reinforce international commitments, strengthen accountability mechanisms, and support civil society organizations working to protect vulnerable populations.