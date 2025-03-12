Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved N1 billion in grants for 9,403 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Biu and Hawul Local Government Areas as part of the state government’s economic empowerment initiatives.

The initiative aims to boost local businesses, reduce poverty, and create employment opportunities in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration of the disbursement exercise on Tuesday in Biu, Governor Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to empowering small businesses and youth entrepreneurship as a strategic approach to fostering economic growth.

According to him, the grants will be distributed as follows:

3 million for 5,603 entrepreneurs in Biu

7 million for 2,000 businesses in Hawul

1,800 youth and vulnerable families to benefit from the initiative

“We are committed to supporting small businesses and young entrepreneurs to build a strong economic foundation in Borno State. This is in fulfillment of our campaign promises,” Zulum stated.

The governor advised beneficiaries to invest the funds wisely to maximize their impact on economic growth. He also directed the Borno State Social Investment Management Programme (BOSIMP) to identify an additional 2,000 vulnerable youths for the next phase of the initiative.

Additional Infrastructure Development

In addition to the economic empowerment program, Governor Zulum also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 600 housing units in five locations across the state to accommodate teachers and health workers.

The breakdown of the housing projects includes:

100 housing units each in Biu, Magumeri, Hawul, and Gubio for teachers

200 housing units at the Borno State University Teaching Hospital for health workers

The housing estates will be equipped with essential infrastructure, including clinics, roads, drainage systems, sports centers, and other social amenities to improve the living conditions of beneficiaries.

Commitment to Public Sector Welfare

Governor Zulum reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of civil servants, particularly teachers and healthcare workers, in a bid to enhance service delivery across the state. He emphasized that quality housing and economic empowerment initiatives are crucial to rebuilding the state’s economy and fostering long-term development.

More insights

In July 2024, the Governor disbursed N450 million to 45,000 widows and vulnerable women in the state as a form of palliative support.

According to the Governor, the distribution of palliatives by his administration was not intended to make them ever-dependent on government but to support families that have lost their livelihoods due to the Boko Haram crisis in Borno State.