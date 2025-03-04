The Adamawa State Government has entered into a strategic partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to develop a 300MW solar photovoltaic (PV) farm aimed at expanding renewable energy access and boosting the local economy.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri announced the initiative on Monday via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, highlighting the project’s potential to attract a $1.9 billion investment and create 40,000 new jobs.

The proposed 300MW solar PV farm is expected to significantly enhance Adamawa’s electricity supply, reducing dependence on fossil fuels while promoting clean energy adoption.

The initiative aligns with Nigeria’s broader goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 and diversifying its energy mix.

Governor Fintiri emphasized that the project would serve as a catalyst for economic growth in Adamawa, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and supporting industrialization efforts in the state.

“With a planned 300MW solar PV farm and the potential to attract $1.9 billion in investment, this initiative will create 40,000 jobs and boost our economy,” Fintiri stated.

REA’s Role in Expanding Renewable Energy

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), a federal government agency tasked with improving electricity access in underserved areas, will play a critical role in executing the project. By leveraging public-private partnerships (PPP) and mobilizing private sector investments, the agency aims to bridge Nigeria’s energy access gap while accelerating rural electrification.

This partnership builds upon the REA’s previous successes in deploying off-grid solar solutions, mini-grids, and rural electrification projects across the country, ensuring that remote communities gain reliable and affordable electricity access.

Job Creation and Socioeconomic Benefits

The 40,000 jobs expected from the solar farm project will span various sectors, including engineering, construction, logistics, and maintenance. Additionally, local businesses and industries will benefit from improved energy access, fostering economic resilience and sustainable development in Adamawa.

Beyond employment generation, the project will enhance energy security, lower electricity costs, and drive industrial growth, positioning Adamawa as a leading hub for renewable energy investments in Nigeria.

Nigeria has been ramping up efforts to increase its renewable energy capacity, with solar power playing a pivotal role in the country’s Energy Transition Plan. The Adamawa-REA partnership represents a step forward in achieving the federal government’s target of 30% renewable energy in the national grid by 2030.

What you should know

The REA has earlier said it would deploy different solutions based on regional and infrastructural needs to provide electricity to 25 million Nigerians within the next three years. These include:

30 million Nigerians will receive electricity via isolated mini-grids.

1.5 million Nigerians will be connected through interconnected mini-grids.

12 million Nigerians will benefit from mesh grids and standalone home systems.

This diversified approach is expected to accelerate electrification efforts while ensuring sustainability and efficiency.