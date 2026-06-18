Nigeria's petrol imports rebounded sharply in May 2026, rising by 59.5% from the previous month despite growing output from domestic refineries.

Nigeria’s petrol imports rebounded sharply in May 2026, rising by 59.5% from the previous month despite growing output from domestic refineries.

This is according to the latest data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The NMDPRA’s Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Statistics showed that average daily imports of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) increased to 5.9 million litres per day in May from 3.7 million litres per day in April, as oil marketers supplemented local supplies with imported products.

The increase came even as domestic refineries remained the dominant source of petrol supply, led by the Dangote Refinery.

What the data is saying

According to data from the NMDPRA, Nigeria’s petrol supply recorded a significant increase in May, driven largely by stronger domestic refining activities and supplementary imports.

The total supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, rose to 47.4 million litres per day in May, up from 44.4 million litres per day in April, representing a 6.8% increase.

Domestic refineries remained the dominant source of supply, contributing 41.5 million litres per day, while imported volumes stood at 5.9 million litres per day. This means locally refined petroleum products accounted for nearly 88% of the total petrol supplied across the country during the month.

However, despite the increase in petrol availability, crude oil deliveries to domestic refineries declined. Refiners received an average of 578,000 barrels of crude oil per day in May, compared to 612,000 barrels per day recorded in April, reflecting a 5.6% decrease.

The data suggests that while domestic refining capacity continues to expand, imports remain necessary to bridge supply gaps.

More insights

Private refineries continued to drive Nigeria’s fuel supply, with the Dangote Refinery maintaining a dominant position in the downstream market.

Dangote Refinery supplied 41.5 million litres per day in May, up from 40.7 million litres per day in April.

The refinery operated at an average capacity utilisation rate of 101.25% and achieved full capacity on most operating days.

WalterSmith Refinery recorded 65.31% capacity utilisation.

Edo Refinery and Petrochemicals operated at 91.66% capacity utilisation.

Aradel Refinery posted 62.94% capacity utilisation.

NNPC-owned Warri and Kaduna refineries remained inactive, recording zero production despite ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

The figures underscore the growing role of private investment in Nigeria’s refining sector.

Get up to speed

Analysis of NMDPRA supply data for the first five months of 2026 shows that petrol imports generally declined as domestic refining capacity strengthened, despite some month-to-month fluctuations.

In January, imports averaged 24.8 million litres per day, while local refineries supplied 40.1 million litres per day. Imports then fell sharply to 3 million litres per day in February, although domestic refinery output also dropped to 29.4 million litres per day.

By March, imports rebounded to 5.9 million litres per day, but local refining improved more significantly to 34.2 million litres per day. The upward trend in domestic production continued in April, when local supply rose to 40.7 million litres per day, and imports eased to 3.7 million litres per day.

In May, domestic refinery output increased further to 41.5 million litres per day, while imports edged up to 5.9 million litres per day.

Although imports rose in May, they remain significantly below January levels, reflecting the structural shift in Nigeria’s fuel supply chain.

What you should know

Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market is undergoing a major transformation following the expansion of private refining capacity.

Imported petrol volumes have declined by about 76% between January and May, from 24.8 million litres per day to 5.9 million litres per day.

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production increased to 1.530 million barrels per day (bpd) in May 2026, up from 1.489 million bpd recorded in April.

The latest figure represents an increase of 41,000 bpd month-on-month and marks Nigeria’s first return above its OPEC production quota since mid-2025.