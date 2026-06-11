Nigeria's average daily crude oil production increased to 1.530 million barrels per day (bpd) in May 2026, up from 1.489 million bpd recorded in April.

Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production increased to 1.530 million barrels per day (bpd) in May 2026, up from 1.489 million bpd recorded in April.

This is according to the latest Monthly Oil Market Report released by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The latest figure represents an increase of 41,000 bpd month-on-month and marks Nigeria’s first return above its OPEC production quota since mid-2025, providing a boost to the country’s oil revenue outlook.

According to OPEC, the increase comes despite broader production declines among members of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC), reinforcing Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest crude oil producer.

What the data is saying

OPEC’s latest report showed that Nigeria recorded improved crude oil production during May, outperforming several of its regional peers.

The increase of 41,000 bpd represents a month-on-month growth of approximately 2.8 per cent.

OPEC noted that total DoC crude oil production averaged 33.13 million bpd in May, representing a decline of 0.19 million bpd from the previous month.

The cartel’s production figures are based on secondary sources, including energy intelligence platforms, alongside direct communication with member countries.

The latest production level places Nigeria above its OPEC production target and signals continued improvement in domestic oil output.

Get up to speed

Nigeria has faced significant challenges in meeting its OPEC production quota over the past few years due to crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, underinvestment, and operational disruptions.

The last time Nigeria exceeded its OPEC quota was in July 2025, when average daily production reached 1.507 million bpd.

In June 2025, OPEC reported that Nigeria produced an average of 1.505 million bpd.

Recent government efforts to improve pipeline security and increase upstream investments have supported production recovery.

Despite operational challenges, Nigeria has consistently maintained its position as Africa’s leading crude oil producer.

According to OPEC data, Nigeria continues to outperform several African producers, including Libya, which produced 1.30 million bpd, Algeria at 982,000 bpd, Congo at 283,000 bpd, and Gabon at 210,000 bpd.

What you should know

The increase in crude oil production could provide positive support for Nigeria’s fiscal position and foreign exchange earnings.

Nigeria has struggled in recent years to meet its OPEC production targets due to security and operational challenges.

Government revenue performance is closely tied to production volumes and global oil prices.

Sustained output growth could strengthen external reserves and reduce fiscal strain.

The Federal Government adopted a 2.6 million bpd oil production benchmark for 2026, but will use a more conservative 1.8 million bpd for budgeting.

In April, the Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan announced Nigeria’s crude oil production increased by about 40.5% to 1.84 million barrels per day (bpd) in March.

Earlier, NUPRC reported that Nigeria supplied 28.5 million barrels of crude oil to domestic refineries in the first quarter of 2026, falling significantly short of the 61.9 million barrels allocated for the period.