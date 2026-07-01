TCN declares force majeure on Lagos substations over flooding

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has declared force majeure on the Oworonshoki 132/33kV and Lekki 330/132kV Transmission Substations following flooding caused by persistent rainfall in Lagos.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has declared force majeure on the Oworonshoki 132/33kV and Lekki 330/132kV Transmission Substations following flooding caused by persistent rainfall in Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and published on the agency’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

TCN said the flooding has affected operations at the two substations, with the Oworonshoki Transmission Substation currently out of service after floodwater affected two power transformers.

What she is saying

Mbah said the Lekki 132kV Transmission Substation remains operational as engineers continue pumping out water from the facility, while efforts are ongoing to restore the affected Oworonshoki facility.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN hereby declares force majeure on Oworoshoki 132/33kV and Lekki 330/132kV Transmission Substations as a result of flooding caused by continuous rainfall in Lagos.”

She said the Lekki 132kV Transmission Substation is still in service, while water is continuously being pumped out of the station.

She noted that the Oworonshoki Transmission Substation is presently not in service as floodwater affected two power transformers, TR1-60MVA and TR3-30MVA, which tripped on no load even after attempted restoration.

She added that all power protection and control cables of the two transformers are submerged in water, while efforts to evacuate the flood have been unsuccessful due to continued rainfall.

TCN said its engineers are working to evacuate the floodwater to allow for further testing of the transformers and possible restoration of operations. The company apologised for the inconvenience the development may cause customers of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) receiving supply from the affected substation.

What this means

The declaration of force majeure means TCN is relying on a legal provision that excuses parties from fulfilling certain obligations when extraordinary and uncontrollable events prevent performance.

Force majeure generally applies to events such as severe natural disasters or other circumstances that cannot reasonably be anticipated or controlled.

The declaration protects TCN from legal claims relating to failure to meet contractual obligations arising from the flooding incident.

The disruption is expected to affect electricity supply in parts of Lagos supplied through the affected substations.

Areas expected to experience power challenges include Lekki, Ajah and Ibeju-Lekki under Eko Electricity Distribution Plc, as well as Ogudu, Gbagada, Alapere and Bariga areas linked to the Oworonshoki substation.

TCN said the restoration process will depend on the successful evacuation of floodwater and the assessment of affected equipment.

What you should know

TCN had in March 2026 announced that some communities in parts of Niger State and areas between Gombe and Borno states would experience power interruptions as the company commenced maintenance activities.

The maintenance exercise involved the 150MVA 330/132/33kV Transformer TR1 at the Fakun Transmission Substation in Niger State.

TCN said the work included the installation of transformer explosion and fire prevention technology at the substation.

The company said the maintenance was part of efforts to improve the reliability and safety of transmission infrastructure.

The latest flooding incident adds another challenge to Nigeria’s power transmission network as TCN continues efforts to maintain and restore critical infrastructure.