Shell has appointed former Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Elohor Aiboni, as Executive Vice President and Country Chair Nigeria, making her the first Nigerian to occupy the combined leadership position in the company's history.

Shell has appointed former Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Elohor Aiboni, as Executive Vice President and Country Chair Nigeria, making her the first Nigerian to occupy the combined leadership position in the company’s history.

The appointment, which takes effect on August 1, 2026, was announced in a statement issued by Shell’s Communications Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu.

Aiboni, who is currently serving as Asset Director at Brunei Shell Petroleum, will succeed Marno de Jong, who is leaving the energy giant after a 34-year career with the company to pursue another opportunity.

What they are saying

The development marks a significant milestone for Shell’s operations in Nigeria, with Aiboni bringing more than 24 years of experience across the company’s offshore, shallow-water, and onshore businesses, as well as international assignments in Kazakhstan and Brunei.

Speaking on her new appointment, Aiboni said she was eager to build on the foundation laid by her predecessor.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to continue to contribute to the efficient delivery of Shell’s business in Nigeria and thereby power progress in a country we’ve been part of for more than 60 years,” she said.

She added that de Jong’s leadership over the past six years had helped sustain operations and drive growth, describing it as a legacy she intends to build upon with the support of colleagues and stakeholders.

Commenting on his departure, de Jong expressed appreciation for the support he received during his time in Nigeria.

“I leave with fond memories of warm friendships and strong support from colleagues in Shell and our partners. I’m confident that Shell operations in Nigeria will continue to deliver value and growth under Elohor, given the strong leadership credentials she brings to the role,” he said.

Brief profile on Elohor Aiboni

A 1999 chemical engineering graduate of the University of Benin, Aiboni joined Shell in 2002 as a Production Operations Supervisor at the Imo River fields in southeastern Nigeria. Her early years were spent overseeing oil and gas production assets, managing field operations, and navigating the technical and environmental complexities of one of the world’s most challenging energy landscapes.

In 2021, she became the first female Managing Director of SNEPCo, where she led Shell’s deepwater business and associated investments in Nigeria. During her tenure, the Bonga field achieved a major milestone, producing its one-billionth barrel of oil in 2023.

She moved to Brunei in 2024 as Asset Director at Brunei Shell Petroleum, overseeing asset performance, production activities, and project delivery.

What you should know

De Jong was appointed Senior Vice President Nigeria in 2020 and later assumed the additional role of Executive Vice President and Country Chair, overseeing all Shell operations in the country.

Having joined Shell in 1992 as a Project Engineer, his career spanned project delivery, engineering, commercial operations, and upstream development across several countries, including the United Kingdom, Venezuela, Australia, the United States, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Nigeria.

According to Shell, Nigeria’s flagship Bonga deepwater asset delivered strong operational performance under his leadership, maintaining availability levels above target. He also played a key role in advancing major investment decisions, including the HI offshore gas project and the Bonga North development.