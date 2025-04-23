The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed surprise and displeasure over the exclusion of Julius Berger from furnishing the Abuja Conference Centre, despite the company being awarded the full rehabilitation contract in April 2024.

Wike made his position clear during an inspection visit to the project site on Wednesday in Abuja, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

While commending Julius Berger for the quality of work done so far, the minister said he was shocked to learn that the furnishing aspect of the project was handed over to a different company without his approval.

According to the minister, the original agreement was for Julius Berger to handle the complete rehabilitation of the Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC). He stated that he had personally approved the contract and the budget involved, and any deviation from that plan required official clearance.

“The work was going as expected, the only problem we identified this afternoon has to do with the furniture that will be in the conference hall.

“I was surprised to hear that there is a different contractor for that, which is unacceptable to us. The job was given to Julius Berger entirely. I cannot have different qualities,” Wike stated.

More insights

The FCT Minister subsequently summoned the leadership of Julius Berger, Abuja Investment Company Ltd (AICL), and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to clarify who authorised the deviation from the original contract and on what basis.

He maintained that assigning different contractors to furnish separate sections of the same facility risked compromising the overall quality and consistency of the project.

Wike also warned that any irregularities discovered would attract decisive action, reiterating that no individual or organisation involved would be exempt from accountability.

What you should know

The Abuja International Conference Centre, built by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC in 1990 and completed in time for the 1991 OAU Heads of Government meeting, has long served as a venue for government functions, international summits, exhibitions, and corporate events.

Over the years, the facility deteriorated. In April 2024, President Tinubu ordered urgent renovations after calling its condition an “eyesore” during the ECOWAS Parliament inauguration. The FCT Administration suspended activities on April 8, allowing Julius Berger to begin extensive rehabilitation.

The project aims to restore the centre to international standards. Strategically located with access to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and central Abuja, the venue includes meeting halls, conference rooms, gardens, and outdoor event spaces.

By March 2025, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, announced that the N39 billion renovation was 70–80% complete. He expressed confidence it would be ready for use by May, and among the projects to mark Tinubu’s second year in office.