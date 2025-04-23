In a landmark move marking its fourth anniversary, Velox Real Estate & Investment Limited has officially transitioned into Velox Holdings, unveiling six dynamic subsidiaries poised to redefine Nigeria’s business landscape.

The announcement was made during a strategic management meeting attended by key stakeholders, where the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Nwakanma Akorvueze, elaborated on this significant evolution.

The newly established subsidiaries under Velox Holdings include:

RelatedStories No Content Available

Afrilox Energies – Focused on sustainable energy solutions to meet Nigeria’s growing power demands.

Afrilox Agro Ltd. – Dedicated to modern agricultural practices and food security initiatives.

Afrilox Haulage & Logistics – Offering efficient transportation and logistics services across the nation.

Velox Real Estate & Investment Limited – Continuing its legacy in real estate development and investment.

Nest & Roam – A trailblazer in the hospitality and FMCG sectors, offering unique lifestyle experiences and consumer solutions.

Landpay – A prop-tech platform democratizing real estate by enabling Nigerians to co-own properties and access financial tools such as rent savings and interest-earning wallets.

This strategic diversification aims to create a robust ecosystem that addresses critical sectors of the Nigerian economy, fostering innovation and sustainable growth.

During the management meeting, Mr. Nwakanma Akorvueze expressed enthusiasm about the company’s new direction. “Our transition into Velox Holdings is a testament to our commitment to innovation and resilience. Each subsidiary is strategically positioned to address specific market needs, and together, they form a cohesive unit that will drive economic development and create value for our stakeholders,” he stated.

The transition has also opened wider doors to investors from across the globe, positioning Velox Holdings as an accessible and attractive entry point into Africa’s fast-growing markets. “This model gives every stakeholder a place in our journey,” Mr. Akorvueze noted. “Whether in energy, agriculture, logistics, technology, or real estate, we are building opportunities that invite shared success.”

Velox Real Estate has been at the forefront of pioneering projects, including the development of Nigeria’s first overwater holiday bungalow in Abuja and an eco-friendly commercial and residential resort in Port Harcourt. These initiatives underscore the company’s dedication to sustainable development and enhancing Nigeria’s tourism and real estate sectors.

The Landpay platform further exemplifies Velox’s commitment to financial inclusion, enabling users to co-own real estate with as little as ₦5,000. Features include saving for rent, earning interest on savings, and co-participating in property development, making property ownership more accessible to a wider audience.

As Velox embarks on this new chapter, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional value across its diversified portfolio.

Welcome to the Velox way of life; see you on the other side of cash flow.