The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said the FCT Administration (FCTA) is spending N39 billion on rehabilitating the Abuja International Conference Centre, which is now 70% to 80% complete.

Wike made this known during an inspection of the renovation work by Julius Berger, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

He expressed confidence that the facility would be ready for public use by May and would be among the major projects set for inauguration to mark Tinubu’s second year in office.

“The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration is expending N39 billion on the rehabilitation of the Abuja International Conference Centre,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “Wike, who said that the rehabilitation had reached between 70 and 80 per cent completion, expressed confidence that the facility would be ready for public use in May.”

More insight

The FCT Minister recalled that President Bola Tinubu had ordered the facility’s rehabilitation after condemning its deteriorating state as an “eyesore” during the ECOWAS Parliament inauguration on April 4, 2024.

In response to Tinubu’s directive, Wike suspended all activities at the center on April 8, 2024, allowing the contractor to commence work.

He emphasized that the renovation was essential to restoring the conference center to international standards, as its previous state had diminished its status.

According to Wike, all necessary materials have been imported and are on-site, ensuring the project remains on track for completion by May 2025.

What you should know

The Abuja International Conference Centre was constructed in 1990 by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC and was completed in 1991, just in time for the 1991 Organisation of African Unity (OAU) Heads of Government meeting in Nigeria.

Over the years, the facility, which serves as a hub for government functions, international summits, exhibitions, and corporate events, fell into disrepair.

By April 2024, President Tinubu ordered urgent renovations after condemning its poor state as an “eyesore” at the ECOWAS Parliament inauguration. The FCT Administration halted activities on April 8, allowing Julius Berger to begin extensive rehabilitation.

The renovation aims to restore the facility to international standards, ensuring it remains a premier venue for national and global events.

The conference center features multiple meeting halls, conference rooms, and outdoor spaces, including gardens, and is strategically located with easy access to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and other parts of Abuja.