The Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA) has approved N2,183,399,860 for contracts in the nation’s capital including N242.8 million for Microsoft 365 license procurement for its Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS).

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike disclosed the recent total approvals on Thursday via his official Facebook page.

“Yesterday, I presided over the Federal Capital Territory Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting, where contracts totaling the sum of N2,183,399,860 were approved,” he stated.

Approved Contract for FCT-IRS

The procurement of Microsoft 365 license for the FCT Internal Revenue Service, also featured as part of the contracts recently approved, according to a NAN report.

Mr Michael Ango, acting Executive Chairman, FCT-IRS, disclosed this after the FCT Executive Committee meeting presided by the minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the development is part of efforts to digitize the operations of the service for better efficiency.

According to Ango, the FCTA has resolved to invest significantly in technology to enhance revenue generation and collection in the nation’s capital.

“So, this is also one of those investments in technology that the FCT is undertaking.

“The license if procured will enhance our ability to move most of our manual processes into automated processes.

“It will enhance our ability to communicate within our offices,” he said.

The executive chairman stressed that the move would help reduce the use of paper and ensure better records keeping through the storage of information and documents in the cloud.

Additionally, he assured that the license would essentially enhance the revenue agency’s operations and assist in generating revenue for the development of the FCT under Wike’s leadership.

More Insights

Wike had assured residents of facilitating developments in the state and making its agencies work.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the FCTA approved N1.94 billion for the procurement of five earth-moving machines to strengthen operations under the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC).

The Coordinator of AMMC, Chief Felix Obuah, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday after an FCT Executive Committee meeting chaired by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Obuah stated that the procurement was essential to enhancing the Department of Development Control’s capacity to effectively manage urban development in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Two months back, the Federal Government invested over N89.2 billion in infrastructure and schools in Bwari, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over the past 12 months.

This investment, as disclosed by the FCT Minister, includes significant road projects and the rehabilitation of key educational facilities.