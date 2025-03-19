The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved N1.94 billion for the procurement of five earth-moving machines to strengthen operations under the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC).

The Coordinator of AMMC, Chief Felix Obuah, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday after an FCT Executive Committee meeting chaired by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Obuah stated that the procurement was essential to enhancing the Department of Development Control’s capacity to effectively manage urban development in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to Obuah, the contract was awarded to Matrak Nigerian Ltd, with the equipment expected to be delivered within three weeks.

The machinery includes:

SEM CAT Wheel Loader (SEM656)

CAT Wheel Loader (950 GC)

CAT Excavator (320 GX)

CAT Excavator (323 GX)

CAT Dozer (D6 GC)

Obuah emphasized that the equipment was not intended specifically for demolition activities but rather for supporting development control operations in the FCT.

What you should know

Abuja has long struggled with unregulated development, deviating from its master plan.

The Department of Development Control, initially a division under the Department of Planning and Survey, became a full-fledged department in 2002. It enforces urban planning regulations, ensuring compliance with building codes, land use policies, and public infrastructure management.

Despite Abuja’s rapid urban expansion and estate developments, authorities remain concerned about illegal structures, informal settlements, and encroachments on government land.

To strengthen enforcement, the department is acquiring five earth-moving machines for site clearance, land reclamation, and other development control functions.

Over the past months, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has intensified crackdowns on unauthorized buildings, particularly targeting structures built on government-owned land without approval.

In December 2024, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike reaffirmed his stance, stating he would not be swayed by blackmail in the ongoing demolition exercise.

The initiative aligns with the FCTA’s broader goal of curbing unregulated development, preventing slum growth, and ensuring Abuja remains a well-planned, organized capital city.