The recently concluded African Gaming Expo (AGE) 2025, held at Eko Hotels, Lagos, brought together key stakeholders from the gaming and fintech industries to discuss the evolving landscape of African gaming.

With the theme “Transforming Africa’s Gaming and Fintech Market with AI,” the event featured insightful discussions, high-profile speakers, and industry-shaping conversations.

A major highlight of the expo was a panel discussion on ‘Sports Betting and Local Leagues: Balancing Integrity and Revenue Generation.’ This session explored the crucial balance between supporting local leagues, maintaining game integrity, and ensuring sustainable revenue generation for all stakeholders.

Among the distinguished panelists was Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of BetKing, who shared the stage with Mozez Praiz, SuperSport presenter, and Ntoudi Mouyelo, Managing Director of Mchezo Limited, Rwanda. The discussion attracted industry experts, regulators, and gaming enthusiasts eager to understand the role of sports betting in Africa’s local football ecosystem.

Gossy Ukanwoke’s Call for Grassroots Investment

During the discussion, Gossy Ukanwoke emphasized the need for corporate organizations to shift focus from elite leagues to grassroots sports development. He highlighted that while major leagues attract significant investments, the true potential for growth lies in empowering local teams and young talents.

“It’s time for big corporations to focus on grassroots sports, not just the big leagues. Supporting local football fosters talent development, strengthens communities, and builds a more sustainable sports ecosystem,” Ukanwoke stated.

He also addressed a growing concern in African football—illegal operators sponsoring local teams. According to him, these unregulated entities pose a threat to both the integrity of the game and the financial sustainability of local leagues.

BetKing’s Commitment to Local Sports

As a strong advocate for sports development and community empowerment, BetKing has consistently championed grassroots initiatives. Ukanwoke highlighted BetKing’s track record of supporting local sports, citing key initiatives such as:

The BetKing Wheelchair Basketball Competition – A pioneering CSR initiative promoting inclusivity and opportunities for differently-abled athletes.

– A pioneering CSR initiative promoting inclusivity and opportunities for differently-abled athletes. Ikorodu City FC Sponsorship – As the official shirt sponsor, BetKing has played a vital role in the club’s rise to the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), demonstrating its commitment to local football.

– As the official shirt sponsor, BetKing has played a vital role in the club’s rise to the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), demonstrating its commitment to local football. Ifako Ijaiye Sports Complex – BetKing led the development of a state-of-the-art facility in Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos. This multi-million-naira project, set to benefit over 400,000 residents by 2025, provides a dedicated space for nurturing local talent and fostering grassroots sports development.

While speaking, Ukanwoke emphasized BetKing’s commitment to these initiatives, stating that empowering local sports is deeply connected to sustainable development. These initiatives reflect BetKing’s long-term vision of ensuring that sports, at every level, remain accessible, transparent, and beneficial to all participants.

A Future Built on Integrity and Growth

The panel discussion at AGE 2025 reinforced the importance of ethical sports betting practices, sustainable revenue models, and the role of fintech innovations in shaping the industry’s future.

With the Lagos State Governor, His Excellency Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, also present at the event, AGE 2025 set the stage for greater collaborations between government, regulators, and industry leaders to enhance Africa’s gaming sector.

Through conversations like these, BetKing continues to be a driving force in sports betting integrity, local sports development, and responsible gaming practices.