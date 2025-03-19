Air Peace Ltd. has announced a reduction in airfares on its Nigeria-London route, offering travelers up to N600,000 in savings.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, on Wednesday in Lagos, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The statement noted that the offer is part of the airline’s latest promotional campaign.

“Air Peace Ltd. has reduced its Nigeria-London airfare by N600,000 for all travellers emanating from Nigeria.

“This is contained in a statement signed by the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, on Wednesday in Lagos.

“According to Ndiulo, the offer is in the airline’s latest promo,” the NAN report read in part.

The statement also highlighted an exclusive offer of one free extra luggage allowance for travelers. The promotion will be available until March 31, with an extended travel period until April 15.

Travelers from cities such as Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, Port Harcourt, and Chinua Achebe International Airport in Umueri, Anambra State, must first connect through Lagos before flying to London Gatwick.

A check on the airline’s booking platform shows that for travel within the promo period, such as on March 22, ticket prices from these domestic destinations to Gatwick start at N965,500 to N975,500 for economy class and N2.38 million for business class, depending on seat availability.

What you should know

Air Peace launched its Lagos-London route on March 30, 2024, aiming to enhance travel options for Nigerians with more affordable and accessible international flights.

At its debut, the airline introduced highly competitive fares, with economy class tickets starting at N1.2 million, far below the N3–5 million typically charged by foreign carriers. Business class fares were set at N4.5 million, offering a cost-effective alternative for premium travel without compromising quality.

In April 2024, Air Peace expanded connectivity for its Lagos-Gatwick service, allowing passengers from Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Warri, and Port Harcourt to connect through Lagos before flying to London.

The move followed remarks by Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema, who noted that foreign airlines on the same route had significantly reduced their prices in response to the airline’s entry. Some competitors reportedly cut fares below Air Peace’s rates in what appeared to be an effort to undercut the airline and limit its growing market share.

By December 2024, the airline further extended its reach to include passengers from Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, in Anambra State, enabling more travelers from the southeast region to connect to London via Lagos, making international travel more convenient.