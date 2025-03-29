The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has vowed to aggressively pursue revenue collection through taxes and ground rent payments in the FCT to fund impactful projects in the state capital—amid a record collection of N262 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for 2024.

In a statement by his Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, on Friday, the minister stressed the FCT Administration’s intent to aggressively pursue revenue collection within legal boundaries.

Nairametrics previously reported that the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) had announced a record collection of N262 billion in IGR for 2024.

The acting Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS, Mr. Michael Ango, revealed this on February 27, 2025, during the service’s annual sensitization campaign aimed at mobilizing FCT residents for voluntary tax compliance.

Ango explained that by the end of December, the FCT-IRS had collected a total of N262 billion, which represents a N12 billion increase from the N250 billion target for 2024.

Aggressive Revenue Drive

Speaking further about the FCT IGR, Wike vowed that tax and ground rent collection would be more aggressive in light of his administration’s project drive.

He appealed to residents to be tax-compliant for the betterment and improvement of the state capital.

He said, “We are going to be very aggressive in our revenue drive to achieve more projects. When people complain that we are revoking C of Os, they need to understand that it’s from the payment of taxes that we will be able to carry out projects that will be meaningful and have a positive impact on the lives of the people. Imagine the impact this road will have when it is completed. It’s not something you can underestimate.

“So, we are appealing to our people. It’s not politics. It’s about being responsible and responsive. The government has given you land for you to pay yearly ground rent, which we use for development. Many people call me every day, saying, ‘Oh, we see what you are doing. Can you extend it to our area?’ Yes, we want to extend if the money is there. How the money will be there is only when you pay your taxes. So, we will be very, very aggressive, within the limits of the law, in our revenue drive so that we can complete all the projects that we have started.”

The FCT Minister made this disclosure in Abuja on Friday, March 28, 2025, during a tour of ongoing critical infrastructure projects slated for commissioning in May, coinciding with President Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.

According to the statement, the Minister assessed “the 15-kilometer left-hand service carriageway of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) from Ring Road 1 to Wasa Junction, construction of the 16-kilometer one service carriageway of the Inner Northern Expressway (INEX) from Ring Road III to the Idu Industrial Area connecting the Kubwa/Zuba Expressway, and the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal Office Complex in Dakibiu, Jabi District, and its access road from the Obafemi Awolowo Way, which is expected to be completed by September.”

The Minister was said to have expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work by a number of contractors, stressing the need for them to meet the May deadline.

Wike highlighted the government’s commitment to building trust and confidence with contractors and the public.