The Federal Government has defended President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, stating that the decision was timely and necessary to prevent a total collapse of governance and protect the nation’s critical economic interests.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, made this known while addressing State House Correspondents at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He emphasized that the President’s intervention was crucial to averting further deterioration of the political and security situation in the oil-rich state.

Fagbemi stated, “The events in Rivers State have been brewing for a long time. The President has made several attempts to intervene, and well-meaning Nigerians, leaders of thought, and concerned citizens have also tried to mediate without any result.

“The president came out boldly yesterday to say the situation cannot be allowed to continue. The situation in which the critical economic life of the nation … what is giving a lifeline to the nation to be criminally touched without any response from those who we ordinarily expected to do so cannot continue,” he added.

He stated that Nigerians have a duty to uphold the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Two explosions struck pipelines, including the Trans Niger Pipeline operated by Shell, in Bodo, Rivers State, on Sunday and Monday.

Background to the Crisis

The political crisis in Rivers State stems from a protracted power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The feud has paralyzed governance in the state, leading to constitutional breaches, security threats, and a breakdown of law and order.

On Tuesday, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

In a national broadcast, the President cited prolonged political instability, constitutional breaches, and security threats as reasons for the extraordinary measure.

Appointment of Sole Administrator

As part of the directive, President Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Étè Ibas (retd.), a former Chief of Naval Staff, as the sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs until normalcy is restored.

Ibas, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2021, is expected to stabilize the state and ensure the smooth functioning of government operations.

In his broadcast, Tinubu stated, “Having soberly reflected on and evaluated the political situation in Rivers State, it has become inevitably compelling for me to invoke the provision of Section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State with effect from today, March 18, 2025.”

He added, “By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months. The judicial arm of the state shall continue to function in accordance with its constitutional mandate.”

The declaration has elicited mixed reactions from stakeholders. While some have commended the President for taking decisive action, others have expressed concerns about the implications for democracy and the rule of law.

Some political analysts have called for a swift resolution of the crisis to avoid prolonged instability.