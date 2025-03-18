The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked 4,794 land titles in prime districts such as Asokoro, Maitama, Wuse, and Garki due to over 10 years of unpaid ground rent.

The disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the minister, Mr. Lere Olayinka, at a news conference in Abuja on Monday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr. Olayinka revealed that 8,375 property owners in Abuja owed a total of N6.97 billion in unpaid ground rent as of the end of 2024. Some had defaulted for up to 43 years, violating Section 28(5)(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

He noted that despite multiple public notices since 2023, defaulters failed to comply, leading to the mass revocation. Ground rent is legally due on January 1 each year, Mr. Olayinka added, emphasizing its basis in FCT land regulations.

More insights

The FCTA Director of Lands, Mr. Chijioke Nwankwoeze, explained that the revoked titles mainly belonged to property owners in the 10 oldest districts in Phase 1 of the Federal Capital City. These include Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama, and Guzape.

Nwankwoeze added that affected allottees—including private companies, individuals, and government organizations—would receive official revocation notices. He further stated that the FCTA would implement the revocation in phases, with Phase II to follow, covering districts such as Gudu, Durumi, Wuye, Katampe, Jabi, Mabushi, Utako, and Daki Biyu.

With the revocation, all properties built on the affected lands now revert to the FCTA, which will determine their future use.

“Once a title is revoked, the property reverts to the FCTA, so, effectively, all the 4,794 properties have reverted to the government,” Nwankwoeze emphasized.

Additionally, the FCTA has granted a 21-day grace period to title holders who defaulted on ground rent payments for between one and 10 years. If they fail to clear their debts within this timeframe, their land titles will also be revoked.

This move aligns with the FCT Minister’s ongoing efforts to enhance revenue generation in the FCT and ensure compliance with land administration regulations.