As digital finance sweeps across the globe, Africa is not being left behind.

Currently, African countries are actively researching, piloting, or rolling out Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), a testament to the continent’s growing commitment to fintech innovation and financial inclusion.

CBDCs are government-issued digital versions of national currencies, secured, traceable, and issued directly by central banks. Unlike cryptocurrencies, they are legal tender and function alongside traditional cash.

As African central banks explore this next frontier, they aim to close financial inclusion gaps, streamline cross-border payments, and modernize monetary systems.

But rolling out a CBDC in Africa isn’t just about tech; it’s about navigating fragmented infrastructure, regulatory complexity, and diverse digital literacy levels.

Below is a rundown of ten African countries making major strides in digital currency exploration as of 2025.

Nigeria became the first African country to launch a CBDC with the eNaira in October 2021, just after the Bahamas’ Sand Dollar. Issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the eNaira was developed to promote financial inclusion, reduce cash dependency, and improve monetary policy efficiency. Despite its early lead, the eNaira has struggled with adoption. An IMF report noted that only 1.5% of e-wallets were active one year following their launch, highlighting trust issues, user experience gaps, and limited merchant acceptance. CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso has since pledged to reassess the eNaira rollout under the Payment System Vision 2025, aiming to retool its strategy for broader economic impact.