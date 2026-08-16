Nigeria’s largest external debt exposures and how much we owe

Nigeria’s external debt stock remains highly concentrated among multilateral lenders and international capital markets, with the World Bank and Eurobond investors accounting for more than 70% of the country’s total external debt stock as of March 31, 2026.

Nigeria’s external debt stock remains highly concentrated among multilateral lenders and international capital markets, with the World Bank and Eurobond investors accounting for more than 70% of the country’s total external debt stock as of March 31, 2026.

Analysis of Nigeria’s External Debt Stock Data sourced from the Debt Management Office (DMO) and reviewed by Nairametrics Research shows that Nigeria’s external debt stood at $51.90 billion as of Q1 2026, compared with $51.86 billion at the end of December 2025, representing a modest 0.09% quarter-on-quarter increase, or about $48.05 million.

However, the external debt stock increased from $45.98 billion in March 2025 to $51.90 billion in March 2026, representing a 12.90% year-on-year increase, equivalent to almost $5.93 billion in additional external obligations.

What the data is saying

The latest figures show that Nigeria’s external borrowing remains highly concentrated, as the top 10 creditor exposures accounted for about 97.2% of the country’s $51.90 billion external debt stock as of Q1 2026, reflecting the significant role played by multilateral lenders, international capital markets, bilateral partners, and syndicated facilities in financing the country’s fiscal and development needs.

Notably, Eurobond investors and the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) accounted for 71.17% of the total external debt, underscoring how dependent the country remains on both multilateral financing and global investors to fund budget deficits, infrastructure projects, and development programmes.

The figure for the syndicate creditors does not necessarily mean Nigeria suddenly added the entire $2.51 billion to its net external indebtedness during the quarter. Rather, it reflects a significant change in how syndicated borrowing was classified.

The previous $2.51 billion syndicated project-loan balance recorded in December 2025 fell to zero in the period under review, while new syndicated exposures to First Abu Dhabi Bank and AFREXIM Bank appeared at $1.87 billion and $637.82 million, respectively.

Together, those two new syndicated exposures total approximately $2.51 billion, almost exactly matching the syndicated project-loan balance that was excluded.

This suggests that part of the apparent movement in syndicated debt reflects a reclassification or restructuring of existing syndicated exposure, rather than a straightforward $2.51 billion addition to Nigeria’s overall external debt.

The emergence of First Abu Dhabi Bank and AFREXIM Bank as syndicate lenders reflects Nigeria’s continued search for alternative funding sources beyond traditional multilateral and bilateral lenders.

10. China Development Bank — $507.52 million

Completing the list is the China Development Bank (CDB) with outstanding debt of $507.52 million, representing 0.98% of total external debt.

Although the exposure declined by 1.9% quarter-on-quarter, it surged by 91.5% year-on-year, the strongest growth rate among the established top creditors.

The increase suggests additional drawdowns or financing linked to infrastructure and development projects supported by Chinese institutions.

9. AFREXIM Bank — $637.82 million

Debt owed to the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) reached $637.82 million, representing 1.23% of total external debt.

Like First Abu Dhabi Bank, the facility appears as a new exposure in the March 2026 debt stock, indicating additional financing support from the regional trade finance institution.

Afreximbank has become an increasingly important source of funding for African countries, particularly in trade finance, balance of payments support, industrialization initiatives, and export development programmes.

8. France (Agence Française de Développement) — $902.17 million

Nigeria’s debt exposure to Agence Française de Développement (AFD) stood at $902.17 million, accounting for 1.74% of total external debt.

Despite a modest 1.02% quarterly decline, the debt surged by 48.1% year-on-year, one of the strongest growth rates among major creditors.

AFD financing has increasingly supported climate initiatives, urban development, transportation, water infrastructure, and energy transition projects in Nigeria.

The sharp increase underscores deepening financial cooperation between Nigeria and France in recent years.

7. African Development Fund — $1.01 billion

The African Development Fund (ADF), the concessional financing window of the African Development Bank Group, was owed $1.01 billion, equivalent to 1.95% of total external debt.

Debt owed to the institution declined slightly by 0.65% quarter-on-quarter but rose 1.22% year-on-year.

The ADF typically supports poverty reduction programmes, rural development initiatives, and social infrastructure projects across member countries.

6. International Bank for Reconstruction and Development — $1.43 billion

Nigeria’s debt to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), another arm of the World Bank Group, reached $1.43 billion.

The exposure accounted for 2.76% of total external debt, increasing by 3.47% quarter-on-quarter and 15.28% year-on-year.

Unlike IDA, IBRD financing is generally offered on less concessional terms and is often accessed by countries seeking financing for broader development programmes and policy reforms.

The increase signals continued engagement between Nigeria and the World Bank to finance strategic economic initiatives.

5. First Abu Dhabi Bank — $1.87 billion

One of the biggest changes in Nigeria’s external debt composition in Q1 2026 was the emergence of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) as a major syndicated lender.

Nigeria had no recorded outstanding balance under this specific exposure in March 2025 or December 2025, but by March 2026 the balance had reached $1.87 billion.

That gave First Abu Dhabi Bank a 3.61% share of Nigeria’s total external debt stock, making it the country’s fifth-largest individual external creditor exposure.

4. African Development Bank — $2.19 billion

The African Development Bank (AfDB) ranked as Nigeria’s fourth-largest external creditor with outstanding obligations of $2.19 billion at the end of Q1 2026.

This represents 4.23% of total external debt, up 0.73% quarter-on-quarter and 2.63% year-on-year.

As a multilateral development institution, AfDB finances projects across transportation, energy, agriculture, climate resilience, and private sector development. Also, its operation is similar to that of World Bank financing with access to development-focused capital and technical support that can potentially deliver broader economic benefits than ordinary commercial borrowing.

3. Exim Bank of China — $4.95 billion

Nigeria owed the Export-Import Bank of China (Exim Bank of China) $4.95 billion as of March 2026, equivalent to 9.54% of total external debt.

The balance declined 2.26% quarter-on-quarter from $5.06 billion in December 2025, although it was still 0.94% higher year-on-year than the $4.90 billion recorded in March 2025.

Chinese loans have historically financed some of Nigeria’s most critical infrastructure projects, including railways, airport terminals, roads, and power projects. The attraction lies in China’s willingness to provide large-scale project financing tied to infrastructure delivery.

Nevertheless, Chinese financing continues to attract scrutiny over debt sustainability concerns, project viability, repayment structures, and the concentration of foreign exchange obligations associated with such loans.

2. World Bank’s IDA — $18.39 billion

The International Development Association (IDA), the concessional lending arm of the World Bank Group, remained Nigeria’s second-largest creditor with an outstanding debt of $18.39 billion.

IDA alone accounts for 35.43% of total external debt, almost matching Nigeria’s Eurobond exposure.

Although IDA debt declined marginally by 0.63% quarter-on-quarter, it grew by 8.23% year-on-year, reflecting continued disbursements under development and infrastructure programmes.

Nigeria’s increasing reliance on IDA financing is driven largely by the lender’s concessional terms, which typically offer lower interest rates, longer maturities, and extended grace periods. These funds support projects spanning education, healthcare, social protection, agriculture, power, and public sector reforms.

The rapid growth of IDA debt also highlights a broader trend, with the World Bank increasingly becoming Nigeria’s preferred source of foreign borrowing as the government seeks cheaper alternatives to commercial debt.

1. Eurobond — $18.55 billion

Nigeria’s largest single external debt exposure remains its outstanding Eurobond portfolio, classified as commercial borrowing through the international capital markets, which stood at $18.55 billion as of March 31, 2026.

The debt, owed to investors in the international capital markets, represents 35.73% of Nigeria’s total external debt stock, making it the largest source of external financing for the country. This means more than one-third of Nigeria’s external debt is owed to investors in international capital markets rather than direct loans from governments or development institutions.

Compared to the same period in 2025, Eurobond debt increased by 7.1%, although it remained unchanged on a quarter-on-quarter basis from December 2025.

The dominance of Eurobonds reflects Nigeria’s growing reliance on international investors to bridge fiscal deficits, refinance maturing obligations, and support budgetary spending. Eurobonds provide access to large pools of international capital without the same type of policy conditionality typically associated with some multilateral financing.

However, they are also more expensive, carrying higher interest costs and exposing the country to refinancing and foreign exchange risks.

For Nigeria, therefore, the $18.55 billion Eurobond exposure is both a source of financing flexibility and a significant foreign-exchange risk.

What this means

Nigeria’s external debt remains concentrated among a few major creditors, with Eurobond investors and the World Bank’s IDA accounting for over 71% of the total. While the growing share of multilateral financing provides access to cheaper, longer-term funding, it also adds to future repayment obligations.

Eurobonds, meanwhile, remain a key risk due to their foreign-currency exposure, making Nigeria vulnerable to naira depreciation and global market volatility.

Ultimately, debt sustainability will depend not just on how much Nigeria borrows, but on how effectively the funds are deployed to drive growth, boost revenues, strengthen infrastructure and increase foreign exchange earnings.