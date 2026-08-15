Nigeria’s exports to China surge 80% to $2.3 billion in H1 2026

Nigeria’s exports to China surged by 80% to $2.3 billion in the first half of 2026, driven by China’s expanded zero-tariff policy for African countries and rising demand for Nigerian commodities.

Nigeria’s exports to China surged by 80% to $2.3 billion in the first half of 2026, driven by China’s expanded zero-tariff policy for African countries and rising demand for Nigerian commodities.

The increase was disclosed by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, during an international seminar on “China’s Zero-Tariff Measures and Africa’s Economic Structural Transformation”, organised by the Centre for China Studies (CCS) on Friday in Abuja.

According to the ambassador, the sharp increase in exports reflects the deepening trade relationship between China and Nigeria, which has recorded significant growth in recent years.

What they are saying

Despite the strong export performance, Nigeria continued to record a trade deficit with China, as bilateral trade expanded much faster than exports.

Yu said Nigeria-China bilateral trade reached $18 billion in the first half of 2026, representing a 35% year-on-year increase, with imports from China continuing to outweigh Nigeria’s exports.

He said the strongest export growth occurred after the implementation of China’s zero-tariff policy, which took effect on May 1.

“Chinese imports from Nigeria surged 80% to $2.3 billion, with monthly growth exceeding 40% in both May and June,” Yu said.

The ambassador added that both countries are also expanding cooperation in trade facilitation, investment protection, local processing, and industrial development, while encouraging Nigerian businesses to increase value addition and meet Chinese market standards.

Get up to speed

China’s zero-tariff policy is one of the most significant changes in China-Africa trade relations in recent years.

In June 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China would eliminate tariffs on 100% of tariff lines for all 53 African countries with diplomatic relations with Beijing.

The policy significantly expanded an earlier arrangement that granted duty-free access only to the least-developed African countries and formally took effect on May 1, 2026.

According to Yu, the policy has already contributed to an estimated 6% increase in overall African exports to China, while China-Africa trade reached a record $207 billion in the first half of 2026.

He said the tariff removal has reduced export costs for Nigerian producers, with savings recorded on products such as sesame, cattle bone granules, and liquefied propane, making Nigerian exports more competitive in the Chinese market.

What you should know

China remained Nigeria’s largest trading partner in the first quarter of 2026, with total bilateral trade valued at N5.68 trillion.

Imports from China stood at N5.10 trillion, while Nigeria’s exports to China were N582.20 billion, resulting in a N4.51 trillion trade deficit.

Although total trade moderated from N6.20 trillion in Q4 2025, it remained significantly above the N4.96 trillion recorded in Q1 2025, reflecting sustained growth in commercial ties between both countries.

China’s dominance in Nigeria’s trade profile continues to be driven by exports of machinery, electronics, industrial equipment, chemicals, and manufactured goods, while Nigeria’s exports remain largely concentrated in mineral and energy products.