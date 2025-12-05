The Federal Government has released N4.7 billion as the first tranche of payments to trainees and accredited centres under the TVET skills development programme.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this in an announcement made on X.

The update follows months of programme rollout that began in May and comes as the government accelerates youth-focused skills training to tackle unemployment and strengthen the workforce.

What they are saying

According to the Minister, the payment marks a major milestone in the ongoing FME TVET initiative, with thousands of students now receiving direct financial support. He stated that over 42,000 fully registered students and more than 600 independent training centres have now received their upkeep and skills training.

“We have begun the first round of direct payments to trainees and training centres across the country.

“Over 42,000 fully registered students have now received their monthly N22,500 stipend for upkeep and transportation.

“More than 600 independent training centres have also been paid for the skills training they provide, ensuring quality and continuity,” he said

The Minister noted that the disbursement is only the beginning of a wider rollout with more to follow and it reflects President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to investing in young Nigerians through practical, job-creating skills.

He explained that the payment aligns with the President’s directive for immediate execution of skills-based empowerment, saying the programme has quickly moved from registration to hands-on training.

What you should know

The Federal Ministry of Education (FME) called on vocational training centres, enterprise institutions, and master-craft practitioners across Nigeria to register for accreditation. This is to enable them to receive government funding to train candidates under the TVET Program.

The requirements for accreditation included institutions being registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), adoption of an NSQ-based curriculum, a minimum instructor-to-student ratio, presence of qualified assessors and quality-assurance personnel, and adequate workshop facilities for practical training.

The programme was designed so that 80% of the TVET curriculum focuses on practical, hands-on training, while the remaining 20% covers classroom theory. Within one week of the TVET portal going live, the Ministry of Education reported receiving more than 90,000 applications.

The entrance examination conducted in June saw a rise in participation, with candidate numbers jumping from 7,547 in 2024 to 30,000 in 2025, an increase of nearly 300%.

As the TVET rollout progressed, the FME introduced an artisan-led mentorship model across 38 upgraded technical colleges, meaning experienced craftsmen and artisans would mentor trainees.