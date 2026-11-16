UNIZIK inaugurates Capital Market Centre Board to prepare Nigerian firms for global funding

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has inaugurated the Board of Directors of its newly established Centre for Capital Market Studies, in a move aimed at strengthening capital markets research and preparing Nigerian businesses to access local and international funding.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has inaugurated the Board of Directors of its newly established Centre for Capital Market Studies, in a move aimed at strengthening capital markets research and preparing Nigerian businesses to access local and international funding.

The Centre is expected to bridge the gap between academic research and the practical workings of domestic and international capital markets.

It focuses on equipping Nigerian enterprises with the knowledge and capacity required for public listings and global capital raising.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the UNIZIK Business School Hall on November 12, 2026.

UNIZIK inaugurates board of capital market experts

The Centre’s Board is co-chaired by UNIZIK Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ugochukwu Bond Anyaehie, and veteran financier and founder of the Global Investment Advisory Community (GIAC), Dr Nicky Okoye.

Other members include Femi Tejuosho of Tejuosho Group and a former partner with Helios Towers Fund; Dr Ola Brown, venture capitalist and founder of Flying Doctors; and Jite Okoloko, co-founder of Oando Group and former Group Chief Executive Officer of Notore Chemical and Fertilizer.

The Board also includes Ozioma Agu, a Lagos-based lawyer, and Yusuf Modibo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Tiddo Securities, among others.

The Centre is expected to promote research, education and practical engagement with capital market institutions, helping businesses better understand the requirements for raising funds through domestic and international markets.

GIAC launches programme to prepare firms for capital raising

At the event, GIAC launched its Global Capital Hive Programme, an initiative designed to prepare business executives and eligible enterprises for public listings and capital raising in local and international capital markets, including digital asset markets.

According to GIAC, the programme uses capital aggregation strategies developed by its advisory community to address the gap between the ambitions of Nigerian businesses and the technical, regulatory and governance requirements of international capital markets.

Okoye also outlined GIAC’s planned interventions across African and Caribbean capital and digital asset markets, leveraging its international network to connect businesses with global sources of funding.

Nigerian businesses showcased to foreign investors

The event also featured the unveiling of the GIAC Unicorn Showcase, a platform designed to present high-growth Nigerian enterprises to international institutional investors.

According to the statement, institutional investors from Switzerland and the United States participated virtually, while accredited Nigerian businesses were presented to potential investors.

Among the companies featured was Geometric Power, the Aba-based power infrastructure company, which has invested about $800 million in its operations and helped improve electricity supply in Aba and surrounding communities.

The company’s Executive Chairman, Professor Bart Nnaji, attended its showcase and said Geometric Power would enrol in the GIAC Hive Programme.

He said the initiative would help the executive teams of Geometric Power and its subsidiary, Aba Power Company, understand the workings of local and international capital markets, as well as emerging digital asset markets.

Other companies featured included Landmark Africa, founded by Paul Onwanibe; Orient Petroleum, operator of OML 155 in the Anambra Basin and led by engineer Sunny Okoye; Genesis Group, led by Dr Nnaeto Orazulike; and Century Energy, an offshore oil and gas production company founded by Ken Etete.

Access for African businesses

Okoye said companies seeking public listings and access to international capital would be channelled through the Global Capital Hive Programme.

He added that the GIAC Unicorn Showcase would become a regular feature in major cities around the world.

“We showcase the brightest and best of Africa to the world’s most reputable international institutional investors,” he said.

GIAC describes itself as an investment advisory platform and network comprising institutional investors, asset managers, banks and financial institutions. Founded by Okoye, it provides strategic guidance and connections to local and international capital markets for businesses and investors across Africa and other markets.

Nigeria’s capital market development roadmap

The development comes as Nigeria unveiled a 10-year capital market development roadmap targeting N750 trillion in market capitalisation by 2036.

Vice President Kashim Shettima unveiled the Nigerian Capital Market Master Plan 2.0 at the National Capital Market Conference 2026 in Abuja on October 19, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) outlining measures to deepen investment participation and mobilise long-term capital.

The roadmap seeks to expand Nigeria’s capital market from approximately N250 trillion to N750 trillion, while supporting financing for infrastructure, businesses and government projects.